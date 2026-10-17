Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market , we will taste the Pinot Nero Venezia Giulia IGP 2025 ($21.25, ABV 13%) from the Vigna del Lauro winery in Cormons, Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Italy’s most northeastern region. The winery is comprised of a series of small single-vineyard sites nestled primarily in the heart of the Collio wine-growing DOC designation near the border of Slovenia.

The region is blessed with ideal conditions for growing grapes due to its excellent varied diurnal temperatures. The Adriatic Sea provides warm daytime winds during the day and the vineyards’ location the foot of Monte Quarin enjoy cool breezes at night, resulting in soils that are rich in nutrients.

The winery is a family run business, founded by Fabio Coser and managed by him, his wife and their two sons Enrico and Matteo. Their estate has grown to over 30 hectares with 18 hectares devoted to wine grapes and the remaining hectares maintained as a forest, which personifies their commitment to sustainable viticulture. The winery consists of several small-vineyard sites with a southern exposure where a variety of grapes grow with a dual focus of indigenous Fruilian grapes and other international grape varieties.

Currently, their portfolio contains five white and four red wines. Their 100% Pinto Nero is medium bodied, with aromas of candied strawberries, dried cherries and orange, with a pleasant and long finish. Pair with red meats, game, or Piazza’s aged cheeses. I plan on ordering a pizza from Accanto (now available for carry-out) and pairing it with a glass of Vigna del Lauro.

If you like Pinot Noir, you will like its Italian cousin Pinot Nero. This weekend’s weather is perfect for a Pino Nero so come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Sat. from noon to 4:45 for a taste.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.