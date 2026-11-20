Ciao Tutti!

This year, instead of our traditional suggestions of a wine trio, we are featuring a quartet of wine selections that Emily selected as pairings to our Thanksgiving Menu. Three are customer faves; the new suggestion is the Terlan Gewurztraminer , and they all range in price from $14.50 to $29.99:

Cottanera Etna Rosso DOC ($28.99, ABV 14.5%)

The Cottanera Winery is located in Castiglione di Sicilia, a city in the Province of Catania. The winery is located near Mt. Etna, the highest mountain south of the Alps and the largest and most active volcano in Italy. Residents live in its shadow in a mix of reverence and fear. The ancient Greeks believed Mount Etna was the forge where both the god Hephaestus and the Cyclops Polyphemus toiled daily making thunderbolts for Zeus. Cottanera Etna DOC is 100% is entirely or primarily produced from Nerello Mascalese. It is a light to medium bodied wine with a flavor profile of raspberry, red cherry, blackberry and blueberry, floral notes, lively acidity and a gentle, grippy tannins. Fear not-this red wine will be a great match for your Thanksgiving feast!

Fontaleoni Vernaccia Di Gimignano DOCG ($14.50, ABV 12.5%)

Another customer fave- the Fontaleoni story began in 1059 when sharecropper Giovanni Troiani traded Le Marche’s austere countryside for the rolling hills of Toscana and purchased this estate in San Gimignano, the medieval town surrounded by 13th century walls that is famous for its iconic towers and its UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. The vineyards cover thirty hectares with breathtaking views of San Gimignano’s fourteen iconic towers in the distance. Produced from 100% Vernaccia grapes, the wine is light to medium bodied wine, with aromas and flavors of lime or grapefruit, green and yellow apple, notes of pear or peach, medium acidity and no tannins. For those of you like me who prefer white wine with turkey, this one’s for you!

Terlan Gewurztraminer ($29.99, ABV 14%)

This wine is a new suggestion from Emily from the Terlan winery in the Sud Tyrol (Alto Adige) region that before 1919 was part of the Austrian-Hungarian Empire. I love wines from Italy’s four regions that border the Italian Alps for their distinct terroir of clear mountain streams, clean air and soil that has not been subjected to pesticides. Terlan has pre-Roman roots and the area of Siebeneich-Moritzing-Gries was an ideal settlement for its climate and flood-free vacation. The Terlan winery dates from 1893 at a time when agriculture was the driving economic force in the region and twenty-four winegrowers joined forces to found the winery that soon became known for its white wine.

Their Gewurztraminer has an invigorating fragrance, with notes of both lychee and mango, hints of cloves, honeysuckle and rose petals. Its fresh fruit, lively acidity and minerality pairs well with pumpkin gnocchi, pumpkin soup, cooked ham with horseradish, and for vegetarians, it pairs well with sweet and sour stir-fired veggies.

Vigna del Lauro Pinot Nero ($21.25, ABV 12.5%)

We featured this wine in mid-October of this year and many of you have come back for this “Italian cousin” of the pinot noir grape, from the Vigna del Lauro winery in Cormons, Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Italy’s most northeastern region. The estate is a family run enterprise comprised of a series of small single-vineyard sites with a southern exposure where a variety of grapes grow with a dual focus of indigenous Fruilian grapes and other international grape varieties, nestled primarily in the heart of the Collio wine-growing DOC designation near the border of Slovenia.

The estate has grown to over 30 hectares with 18 hectares devoted to wine grapes and the remaining hectares maintained as a forest, which personifies their commitment to sustainable viticulture. Their 100% Pinto Nero is medium bodied, with aromas of candied strawberries, dried cherries and orange, with a pleasant and long finish. If you are a guest at a Thanksgiving feast, this bottle’s lovely label would be a great host/hostess gift!

Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this quartet of wines. Whatever wine you choose for your Thanksgiving feast, I hope you are surrounded by family and friends; for those of you who are away for the holiday, safe travels home!

Cin Cin,

Jenn



Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.