Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Fior di Ribes Castel de Monte DOCG “Bombino Nero” ($22.99,12% ABV) from the Azienda Agricola Santa Lucia winery in Corato, near Bari, Puglia, in the high heel of Italy’s boot. Fior de Ribes is an organic rosato named for its predominant aroma of red currants (ribes) and “Fior” refers to the delicate and aromatic notes of Puglia’s indigenous grapes Bombino Nero (90%) and Nero di Troia (10%).

Puglia is also known for the charming “trulli” round houses with conical roofs and one town nearby to Corato, Alberobello, is full of these charming houses that have made the town a World Heritage Site. As an architect, it is on my travel wish list since one can stay in Airbnb trullo!

The name Puglia, (Apulia) derives from the Latina pluvial (without rain), which is befitting for a sun soaked region that was dry until the mid-20th century when a large aqueduct made farming possible through irrigation. Puglia now produces 60% of Italy’s table grapes and 40% of its Rosati.

The Santa Lucia vineyards are owned by the Perrone Capano family that settled in the area in 1628 and began producing wine in 1822. Santa Lucia now cultivates both indigenous grape varieties and EVOO from centuries old olive trees. The winery joined the Federation of Independent Winemakers (FIVI) as evidenced by the organization’s logo on the neck of their bottles. Winemaker Emilia Tartaglione and three other individuals now manage the company.

The fifth generation of the Perrone Capano family are eagerly awaiting their turn to carry on the family’s winemaking tradition!

I am looking forward to tasting this Rosato for its aroma of red currants and wild strawberries, dry, fresh and delicate taste-perfetto as an aperitivo or with early spring dishes and seafood. Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for our first taste of this new Rosato so you can vote on whether we add it to Piazza’s collection.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located at 213 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.