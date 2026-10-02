Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a white wine from Campania on the shores of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the La Capranera IGP Campania Fiano 2022 ($18.95, ABV 13%) from the Azienda Agricola San Salvatore estate in the Capaccio-Paestum area. The distinctive label of wavy black lines creates a body of a “capra” (goat) whose color is “nera” (black). Winemaking has flourished in Campania for millennia, beginning with the most ancient and renowned white wine, Falerian.



The San Salvatore estate was founded in 1988 by Giuseppe Pagano with the famed Riccardo Cotarella as his winemaker. Pagano focused upon Campania’s indigenous grapes Aglianico, Falanghina, and Fiano that were grown on 55 acres of vineyards. La Capranera is also a project that Pagano started to produce young, certified organic wines using modern biodynamic methods.

Hard working, humble goats devour invasive weeds in the vineyards of the estate, whose motto “Rabbits always bring rubbish but the black goat brings advice” was inspired by the particular breed (Cilentana Nera) that graze in the Cilento National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the Fiano grapes grow. Both grape and goat were in danger of extinction but the last few vines were discovered and nurtured as Fiano’s fame grew.

Fiano is a medium bodied white wine that has always been popular with Piazza’s customers for its bright acidity, notes of honey and nuts, and flavors of stone fruits. Pair with Piazza’s creamy cheeses, herbed white meat entrees, rich seafood or roasted veggies.

If you have not yet tasted Fiano, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Upcoming Piazza Events:

10-8-26: Movie Night: “The Big Cheese” , 6:30 at Easton Premier Theater ( ticket cost $19)

10-10-26 Wine Dinner: Four-course Fall Wine Dinner at Piazza Dining Room ($85/person)

For more information, visit www.piazzaitalianmarket.com/event-tickets.com

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.