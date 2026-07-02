Since Piazza Italian Market is closed on July 4th,we are starting our celebration tomorrow by shifting our wine tastings to Thursday and Friday. We will taste the Rosato Toscano IGT ($22.25, 12% ABV) from the Istine winery in Radda in Chianti, Toscana.

Winemaker Angela Fronti’s family was originally engaged in the construction and management of vineyards and grew grapes that were previously sold in bulk. When you have 25 hectares of three vineyards in the heart of the Chianti Classico region, in high locations having soils in which the Sangiovese grape of Chianti Classico thrives, it is time to get into the game.

Fronti took a leap of faith and in 2012 launched her first wines. She quickly became a rising star in Chianti wine and seven years later, the winery was certified organic. In addition to the Rosato, Fronti’s portfolio of wines now includes eight reds, one white, one Gin, and one Vermouth.

Fronti is also a member of the FIVI (The Italian Federation of Independent Winemakers), an association founded in 2008. The distinctive decal on the neck of bottles signifies the winemaker cultivates his/her own vineyards and bottles and sells his/her own wine as an extra indication of quality.

Istine Rosato is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes, with a deep pink color, lush nose of ripe red fruit aromas, bright acidity, and a mineral-driven finish. Very easy to drink as an aperitivo or to pair with grilled fish or veggies.

Come join me on Thursday or Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday for a refreshing taste of Rosato to begin this special holiday celebration-if you are traveling for the holiday-safe travels!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.