Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the “Leclisse” Lambrusco Di Sorbara DOC from the Paltrinieri winery in Sorbara, in Emilia-Romagna. The distinctive label of a black circle against a backdrop of deep red and black rays was inspired during a wine transfer, where one tub in the winery contained something unusual-wine of a delicate pink color, intense scents of rose and violet with an unexpected finesse. The winemaker christened this wine “Eclisse” or “eclipse’, both for this rare event and for a painting of a lunar eclipse that he felt reflects the wine’s unexpected nature.

The Paltrinieri estate is located in the heart of the Sorbara DOC by the historic Cru of Cristo di Sorbara. Founded by Achille Paltrinieri in 1926, the winery celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Achille produced Lambrusco from blends of grapes, as was the tradition during his time.

When his grandson Alberto and his wife Barbara took over management of the estate in 1998, they began to focus production on mono-variety wines from the Lambrusco di Sorbara grape which soon gained more recognition for its complexity and elegance. Their estate has 17 hectares of vineyards in the Sorbara zone that lies between the Panaro and Secchia rivers where the soil is mainly sandy and loose; at the fringes of the zone there is more clay that imparts a deeper color to the wine.

Leclisse is a dry, delicate, pale pink sparkling wine produced from 100% Lambrusco di Sorbara grape. With its light color, fine bubbles, notes of red apple, white flowers, wild strawberries, and crisp acidity “Eclisse” is a great gathering wine or aperitif, or pair with oysters, a platter of Piazza’s charcuterie or light pasta dishes.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a refreshing taste of Eclisse-

Cin Cin,

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.