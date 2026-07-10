Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will taste a new wine that Emily discovered, the 2023 Chianti Classico DOCG ($21.50, 13.5 ABV) from the Pagliarese winery, located in Castelnuovo Berardenga, the southernmost town in the Chianti Classico appellation.

The Pagliarese family’s roots date from 1242 and they became influential in Siena’s academic and political circles. Fast forward to the 1970’s and mid 1980’s when their Fattoria dei Pagliarese had become one of the well known producers of Chianti Classico.

Fate intervened that led to the closure of their winery ten years later. In the mid 1990’s, the Poggiali family became owners of the vineyards and the winery with their intention to re-brand and re-launch the Pagliarese brand. Then the hard and long tasks began with the family’s recovering the ancient vineyards’ genetic heritage followed by replanting the majority of the vines from the oldest estate vineyards’ massal selections. This process uses cuttings from a diverse set of the healthiest vines, preserving the vines’ resistance to disease and genetic diversity. Today the estate totals 65 acres, of which 25 are vineyards, 10 acres are olive groves and the rest are wooded areas.

The Poggiali family’s endeavor bore fruit with the harvest of 2015 and Poggiali never looked back. His Chianti Classico is 90% Sangiovese and 5% of both Canaiolo and Mammolo. Even though their percentages are low, Canaiolo softens the Sangiovese and the Mammolo, which is now rare, contributes its slight nuances of and spice. With fine tannins and a lingering and well balanced finish, this Chianti Classico is one not to be missed. Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.