Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new Rosato, the Primitivo Rosato IGP ($14.95, ABV 12.5%) from the Masseria Borgo dei Trulli winery in Maruggio, Puglia, in the heart of the Primitivo di Manduria DOP, only five km from the Ionian Sea.

The winery takes its name from the distinctive limestone “trulli” houses of dry stone walls and conical roofs. The town of Alberobello with its concentration of about 1500 trulli is now a UNESCO site. The painted pictograms on the conical roofs have astrological, magical or religious meanings that the peasants of Alberobello believed would ward off evil spirits and protect their home. The swirling images of the Rosato bottle’s background reminded me of the surface of the limestone roofs.

The story of Masseria Borgo dei Trulli is a young one since Alessandro Pugliese founded his winery only nine years ago! His oenologist, Alessandro Michelon, has years of experience with many other wineries but is now very happy tending Borgo dei Trulli’s 75 acres of seven indigenous grapes. Their organic and biodiversity practices include maintaining the scrub, fruit trees and natural zones along the vines’ borders that encourages the habitat of birds, beneficial insects and local wildlife.

I was intrigued to learn about how Borgo dei Trulli uses a distinctive and historic method of training their vines that are grown close to each other without any supports so their shape becomes a small shrub. This method protects the clusters from the relentless sun and water stress and is especially suited to developing their complex, structured Primitivo and Negroamaro.

As an architect, I am always on the lookout for an interesting winery design and this shot of the late 18th century “masseria” (farmhouse)shows how it has been lovingly restored to showcase the original architecture and materials, including tuff stone and vaulted ceilings. Once sheltering farm laborers in its two large rooms and livestock in the smallest room, it now has a new life of hospitality, wine tastings and lodging. Its juxtaposition with the modern architecture and high-tech winemaking blends tradition with technology.

I look forward to tasting this new Rosato for its description of “an elegant pink color, with tones of seashells and peonies, this wine expresses scents and flavors of strawberries, passion fruit, watermelon and orange blossom. The palate is full, fresh and crisp, with good acidity and a lingering sensation of citrus fruit and minerals. The finish is long and clean”. If you mouth is watering now, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.