Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza, we will taste a new wine, the Nebbiolo d’Alba DOC 2022, ($20.50, 14% ABV) from Indigenous Selections. Founder Giorgio Rivetti is a producer who is multitalented-an internationally known winemaker, vigneron, importer and restauranteur. His Indigenous Selections portfolio contains several other producers such as Cottanera, La Spinetta (think of its rhinoceros label) and Vigne Del Lauro that are also stocked on Piazza’s wine shelves and have become customer favorites.

Giorgio Rivetti is a man who wears many hats but he thinks of himself as a farmer first. He grew up in a family of vine growers and winemakers in Piedmont. He decided at a young age to pursue a career in winemaking and enrolled in one of Italy’s oldest and most prestigious wine institutes, the Scuola Enologica in Alba, Piemonte. After post-graduation apprenticeships in both Bordeaux and Burgundy, he returned to his family to help his father and mother.

In 2006, Rivetti founded Indigenous Selections, a ground-breaking project with a simple concept: to produce archetypal wines, from indigenous grapes in Campania, Fruili, Piemonte, Puglia, Sicilia and Toscana. Each winemaker that Rivetti personally chooses shares his emphasis on quality instead of quantity so the wines convey their unique individuality from their terroir, without chemicals, herbicides or pesticides. Over the past twenty years, his collection has grown to include twenty wineries, including his own Indigenous Collections.

The Dandelion on the Indigenous label reminds us “This is the first flower to bloom if you don’t use pesticides and other chemicals.” Through his Indigenous project, Giorgio Rivetti enables his other producers to have a market for their unique and affordable wines in the US.

Rivetti believes that good wine should be a part of daily life and I couldn’t agree more. Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 and Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of his Indigenous Nebbiolo D’Alba DOC, 100% Nebbiolo, from 12 year old vines in the famed Roero region of Piemonte, fermented in stainless steel and aged 12 month in medium toasted recycled French oak barrels.

Many of you have seen the “NEW” label on the shelf and have tried it. If you have not and you are a Nebbiolo fan, you will enjoy its aromas of black currants, ripe cherries and dry rose petals and its flavor of sweet red cherries. Pair with roasted or grilled meats, pasta with meat and/or mushroom based dishes or Piazza’s soft or blue cheeses.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.