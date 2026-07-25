Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we are tasting a new red wine to our collection, the Frappato Vittoria DOC ($26.99, 13% ABV) from the Azienda Vitivinicola Paolo Cali in Vittoria, Sicilia. Frappato bursts with aromas of fresh red berries and tart cherries that may have inspired the label’s simple design of berries.

Winemaker Paolo Calì is a former pharmacist who in 2001 fulfilled his dream of becoming a winemaker by establishing his 100% organic estate in 2001 in Vittoria, in the SE corner of Sicily. His focus is entirely upon native Sicilian grapes like Frappato, Nero d’Avola, and Grillo and the estate is 100% organic.

His vines are cultivated on prehistoric marine sand dunes and are shaped by wind and rain

under the unrelenting, scorching summer sun. The vines are all hand harvested and every year the workers walk thousands of kilometers between the rows, a challenging task in this unique coastal terroir.

Winemaker Emiliano Falsini’s use of minimal intervention in the cellar, whole bunch fermentation, native yeasts with no additions during fermentation in stainless steel tanks, unfined/unfiltered, results in the purest expression of the indigenous grapes.

I like Frappato for its light to medium body, aromas of fresh red berries, tart cherries, and floral notes. It is also frequently served lightly chilled because of its delicate refreshing structure, making it a great alternative to chilled white wine on our muggy summer nights. Frappato pairs well with dishes that feature roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomato and also keep it in mind for Thanksgiving-it would be great with roast turkey and cranberry sauce. Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of this refreshing red wine!

Book Signing: On Saturday, August 1st, Piazza will host a book signing and talk with Domenica Marchetti. Great birthday or holiday gift for your fave cookie monster! For more information, use this link to Piazza’s website: www.piazzaitalianmarket.com/event-tickets

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.