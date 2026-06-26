Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Terre Di Marca Prosecco DOC ( $17.99, ABV 11%), from the Corvezzo winery in the municipality of Cessalto in the Veneto. Terre Di Marca has become a customer favorite and now it has its debut at our wine tasting.

The story of Corvezzo begins in 1955 of the Corvezzo family’s farm, located between the cool Dolomite Mountains and the sunny Adriatic Sea. The third generation turned to winemaking instead of farming and now manages the family’s estate. Corvezzo was the first private producer of organic Prosecco in Italy. Their acreage has grown to 195 hectares, the largest in Italy for certified organic Glera grapes, from which Prosecco is made. They have earned a well-deserved reputation for being the leading name in Italy for organically grown, vegan wines.

Owner/Winemaker Giovanni Corvezzo feels his wines have not merely adapted to organic and sustainable farming but have produced higher quality fruit due to their becoming stronger and better balanced with their signature style of bright and fresh fruit. Their portfolio now contains nine wines.

If you have not yet tried our Terre di Marca prosecco, consider it for your July 4th celebrations-I like it both by the glass and also for mixing with Piazza’s four-pack of Cipriani’s strained white peach juice to make bellinis or mimosas for brunches.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

If any of your holiday guests prefer non-alcoholic drinks, we have two new options: boxes of four cans of sparkling non-alcohol aperitifs-the De Soi “Spritz Italiano”, a bittersweet Mediterranean citrus flavor and the De Soi “The Rose”, a refreshing balanced sip of raspberry, lychee and rooibos extract. We anticipate a delivery of our popular “Phony Negroni” before the July 4th weekend.

Tasting Schedule: This Friday and Saturday as usual; since July 4th is next Saturday, our tasting days next week will be Thursday and Friday. We have selected one of our popular Rose’s, the Istine Rosato for next weekend’s tasting. Come join me this weekend to begin celebrating!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD