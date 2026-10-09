Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG ($21.25, 12.5% ABV) from the Cieck winery in San Giorgio Canavese, near the alpine foothills just north of Torino, Piemonte. “Erbaluce” translates as “dawn light” for the grape’s pale yellow-green color that resembles dawn’s early light. “Cieck” was the name of an old farmhouse on the site where the winery was founded in 1985, on land where the owner’s great-great-grandfather grew his grapes. The elegant, embossed profile of a falcon on the label is a sly reference to the last name of two of the three winemakers, “Falconieri”. The design also includes a swirl of the “k” in Cieck that becomes a stem above a triangle of circles to symbolize grapes.

Erbaluce is an ancient grape that was Piemonte’s first white wine DOC and now enjoys its DOCG designation. Initially, winemaker Remo Falconieri intended to grow grapes to become a small producer of sparkling wines. He left his job at Olivetti as a typewriter designer to spend time in France learning about the production of sparking wines. His first harvest of Erbaluce Metodo Classico was released in 1987. Falconieri, his wife and winemaker Caretto produce three sparkling wines, one rose’, two white wines, three red wines and one dessert wine.

Remo Falconieri Lia Falconieri Domenico Caretto

The winery has five vineyards and Erbaluce is grown in the 1.8 hectare Misobolo vineyard. It is the oldest vineyard that still has an original, ungrafted vine that is almost 100 years old. The vine was planted before the attack of phylloxera that decimated Europe’s vineyards. Cieck uses the “pergola” system to train their vines to spread out and form canopies in neat rows throughout the vineyard. At harvest time, workers must reach up instead of down to harvest the grapes.

I enjoy Erbaluce for its notes of ripe stone fruit and crisp green apple, its citrus and lemon acidity pairs well with fresh fish, oysters, pasta with light creamy sauces or Piazza’s fresh goat cheese, ricotta, burrata or mozzarella.

Piemonte is best known for their renowned Barolos and Barbarescos but the region has stellar white wines too like Erbaluce. If you have not yet tasted it, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45. If you need a host/hostess gift over the Columbus Day weekend, its elegant label and great taste are a great choice!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.