Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Chianti Colli Senesi DOCG ($23.25, 14.5% ABV) from the Tenuta Le Calcinaie winery, located just three kilometers from the medieval town of San Gimignano, Toscana. From the vineyards, workers can see the iconic towers that made San Gimignano famous; in the 14th century, there were over 70 towers, sadly, only 14 remain today .

The winery is named for the type of soil in the vineyards that are layers of limestone whose origins began as marine deposits during the Pliocene era that were found a half meter under the ground. The vineyards are located in five different terroirs in order to maximize each grape’s expression.

Tenuta Le Calcinaie is a small, family owned winery. Owner Simone Santini planted his first hectare in 1986 with vines of the Vernaccia grape, followed by an additional hectare of indigenous red grape varieties. He produced his first wine, Teodoro, 100% Sangiovese, in 1993. Only one barrique was bottled. The estate has grown to 12 hectares with the vineyards and wines achieving organic certification in 1995. Another achievement was the construction of an underground cellar in 2006.

Their Chianti Colli Senesi DOCG is 100% Sangiovese, medium bodied, with fragrant notes of ripe red fruits; notes of cocoa, soft tannins, juicy acidity and a velvety finish. Pair with Piazza’s Tuscan salami, pasta with meat sauce, or lamb. The weekend weather lows of 49-50 degrees would be perfect for this Chianti that has recently returned to Piazza’s shelves. If you have not tasted it, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD