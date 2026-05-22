Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new wine we are considering for our collection, the Cesanese Rosso IGT ($19.50, 13.5 ABV) from the Casale del Giglio winery in Ferriere, a hamlet in the province of Lazio. The label depicts a small wine amphora that was found in a Volscian(an ancient Italic tribe) tomb underneath the vineyards. Casale del Giglio was founded in 1967 by Berardino Santarelli and the estate is about 50 kms. from Rome.

As a young teenager, Antonio Santarelli considered the fields and lanes of his family’s estate only places where he could indulge in his passion of motorbiking. As a twenty five year old, he had matured and joined his father Berardino in the family business. Antonio quickly realized that the area’s total lack of viticulture meant they had a unique opportunity to explore their pioneering ideas. In 1985, they partnered with university researchers and launched their research project of planting about sixty experimental vines, under the careful guidance of their young winemaker, Paolo Tiefenthaler. The project expanded to exceed their expectations of producing quality viticulture.

Antonio Santarelli and Paolo Tiefenthaler

Casale del Giglio has 180 hectares of vineyards and has grown to now offer a range of one rose’, seven red wines, seven white wines , one late harvest and three grappas. They also produce an extra virgin olive oil.

Casale del Giglio’s Cesanese Lazio IGT is a light to medium, vibrant red wine, 100% Cesanese, an indigenous grape of Lazio. Its aromas of dark berries, cherry and floral notes appealed to me as well as its bright acidity and silky tannins. Pair it with Piazza’s charcuterie, roasted chicken, grilled game sausages of pasta with tomato and/or mushroom sauces. Given a forecast of rain throughout our holiday weekend with highs ranging from 62 to 72 degrees, a red wine is the perfect choice! Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of this new wine.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD