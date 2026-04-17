Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Marangona Lugana DOP ($21.50, ABV 12.5%), from the Cantina Marangona, located in Pozzolengo, on the southeastern shore of Lake Garda in Lombardia. The logo of a bell on the label pays tribute to the name of a bell (marangona) that was rung to signify the end of the workday. Lugana was one of the first wines in Italy to achieve DOC status and Pozzolengo is one of only five municipalities that are permitted to show Lugana DOC on their label.

Lake Garda is Italy’s largest lake and one of the most beautiful places in Italy. The soils around the base of the lake are rich in minerals and calcareous clay. The lake moderates the region’s Mediterranean climate that results in an almost constant breeze that is cool in summer and warm in winter. Wine production in the region has a long history dating from Roman times. The first Marangona wines were produced in 1973 from the indigenous grape Turbiana.

Cantina Marangona (Azienda Agricola Marangona) is a family-run, certified organic winery and has been managed by winemaker Alessandro Cutolo and his wife Laura since 2007. The estate specializes in producing high-quality white wines from the indigenous Turbiana (Trebbiano di Lugana) grape. The winery is one of the few certified organic producers in the Lugana DOC.

The Marangona Lugana DOC has acquired many Piazza fans but if you have not yet tasted it, come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this refreshing white wine with its notes of yellow fruit (apricot and white peach), high acidity and a delicate, salty minerality.

Pair with antipasti like prosciutto -wrapped melon, Piazza’s mozzarella or ricotta cheeses, grilled shellfish, fried calamari, linguine with clams, or roasted lemon chicken.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afterno