Ciao Tutti!

This week at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new red wine, the Dogliani DOCG Pianezzo DOCG ($22.25, 13% ABV) from the Azienda Agricola Boschis Francesco winery in the Dogliani wine region on the southern Langhe hills just south of the town Barolo. Dolcetto is the third of Piemonte’ s big three red wine grapes (Barolo and Barbaresco being more famous). Its name translates as “little sweet one”, which is a misnomer since the sweet grape produces a dry wine. All of Boschis’ delightful bottle labels are engravings or watercolors by a local artist, Teresita Terreno.The four seasons inspired her to paint each label illustrating a particular season or distinctive features of this area.

Mario Boschis manages the small family estate that was founded in 1919 by his father Francesco. The family deliberately chose to concentrate on the vineyards that suit the Dolcetto grape and other indigenous grapes of Piemonte; Barbera, Freisa and Grignolino. It is remarkable that all cellar management, work in the vineyards and operations is done by only the family; Mario, his wife Simona, son Paolo, the oenologist; and son Marco, the viticulturist!

The family’s vineyards stand a 550 meters above sea level. This is an ideal altitude for Dolcetto, since the variety prefers an even climate and mainly calcareous soil. Ten head of ‘Piemontese’ cattle are kept on the property and their manure becomes fertilizer. Mario’s father, Francesco, used to work the vineyards with oxen of this breed. In addition to wine, Marco has a special interest in bees and since bees are very sensitive to pollution, this led to his mandating that the entire estate must follow strict environmentally friendly practices so the bees and their hives would thrive.

The gently rolling hills of the vineyards have a stunning backdrop of the distant snow capped Maritime Alps. The estate also produces a Barbera d’Alba, a Langhe Freisa, a Piemonte Grignolino and a Langhe Sauvignon Blanc.

Emily and I tasted this Dogliani DOCG this week with our rep and we both liked its rich structure, with blackberry and plum, cocoa and violet rounding out its flavor profile. Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste. Who knows? You just might become “sweet” on this delicious Dolcetto too!

Cin Cin,

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.