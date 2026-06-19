Ciao Tutti!

Happy Father’s Day! To celebrate, this weekend we will taste the Montefalco Rosso DOC ($38.25, 15% ABV) from the Adanti Azienda Agricola Winery in Bevagna, Perugia, Umbria. I love Umbrian wines for their earthiness and the label’s triple overlapping A’s reminded me of the rugged peaks of Umbria’s mountains.

The history of Adanti began in 1970 when Domenico Adanti purchased a house and land in Arquata, that the previous owners had abandoned many years ago, to found a winery. Noted wine author Burton Anderson’s book “100 Great Wines of Italy” believed Umbria’s great indigenous grape, Sagrantino, came of age when Adanti wisely hired Alvaro Palini as his cellar manager.

Palini would have been considered an unusual choice for winemaker since he was working in Paris as a tailor, but that’s another story! However, he brought his knowledge and appreciation of France’s great wines but he lacked the technical knowledge. Palini was a quick study and soon caught up and demonstrated his skill by coaxing the Sagrantino grape to achieve its highest potential by reducing the yield and achieving a better balance among the grape’s acids, fruit, and tannins. The result was a robust, mature dry wine that quickly became the gold standard for Sagrantino and soon made Palini a legend in the history of Sagrantino. In 1980, Adanti’s first vintage of Sagrantino was launched.

The Adanti Montefalco Rosso is predominantly Sangiovese with a small amount of Sagrantino, aged for 30 months in oak barrels. The two grapes complement each other-the Sangiovese softens the Sagrantino and the Sagrantino builds up the Sangiovese. The Montefalco Rosso Riserva is full bodied and complex, with an aromatic balance of blackberry and cherry, balsamic, earthy notes, firm tannins and a long, savory finish. It is a food friendly wine that can age for 10-15 years when notes of leather and spice appear.

Great food pairings are Piazza’s aged cheeses, rich pasta dishes with ragu (especially wild boar sauce) and grilled or roasted meats. So light up the grill and treat Dad to a juicy steak and a first glass of this red wine.

Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Sat. from noon to 4:45 for a taste of Umbria!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.