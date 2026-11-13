Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza we will taste something completely different than our other tastings, the Birbet, a 0.375 ml bottle, ($15.50, 5%! ABV) a partially fermented frizzante sweet red wine from the Angelo Negro winery in Monteu Roero in Piemonte.

Not surprisingly, “Angelo” translates as “angel” and the label features an angel blowing a scroll from a trumpet with the words “Gio Domenico Negro”, the name of the family ancestor who owned a farmhouse, a cellar and rows of vines that was the beginning. Fast forward to the mid 1940’s when Angelo Negro “Angelin” began producing Nebbiolo and Barbera.

The estate now has 70 hectares of vines, spread among four vineyards. I was intrigued to learn that their sustainable viticulture includes the use of earthworm compost that is rich in enzymes and micro-organisms that results in abundant production while improving the soils’ consistency.

By the 1980’s Angelo Negro wines enjoyed acclaim from within Italy and then internationally. Angelo Negro is still a family run business with Giovanni Negro and his wife Maria, along with their four children.

“Birbet” is 100% Brachetto indigenous grape , light body, fragrant aromatics, with an effervescent, creamy, pinkish foam; notes of fresh strawberry, juicy blackberry, and wild raspberry. There is enough acidity that keeps the sweetness from being cloying. I like Brachetto with desserts like fresh berries, Piazza’s almond cake or biscotti, almond based pastries, fruit pies and chocolate.

After enjoying the Waterfowl Festival, stop by Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 and taste “Birbet” with a slice of almond cake or biscotti.

Thanksgiving Wines: Next weekend, instead of our traditional suggested Trio of Wines for Thanksgiving, we will taste the four wines on our Thanksgiving menu, Fontaleoni, ($14.50); Terlan Gewurztraminer ($29.99), Vigna del Lauro Pinto Nero ($21.25) and Cottanera Rosso ($28.99).

The deadline for Thanksgiving orders is Wednesday 11-18, prior to our tasting on Friday 11-20; if any of these wines are favorites of yours, please place your order by noon on 11-18 for delivery on the 19th. Open stock will be available during the tasting. Clink on the link https://www.piazzaitalianmarket.com/shop-holiday/p/thanksgiving-menu to see the full menu and to place your order.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.