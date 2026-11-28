Ciao Tutti!

I hope everyone had a very happy Thanksgiving and that your travels were safe! If you plan on a respite from turkey leftovers over the weekend, we offer a great red wine that would pair well with pasta and ragu sauce, grilled steak, mushroom risotto, Piazza’s charcuterie platters of cured meats and red medium aged cheeses. Accanto’s delicious pizzas are also available for carry-out.

Today we will taste the Barbera d’Alba 2025 DOC ($24.26, 14.5% ABV) from the Albino Rocca winery in the town of Barbaresco, Piemonte. The artistic black and white label is an abstract depiction of Barbaresco’s undulating hills.

Like many winemakers, the story of Albino Rocca began in the 1940’s with the founder, Giacomo Rocca, who first sold his grapes to producers. Fate intervened in the 1960’s when he inherited prized vineyards in Barbaresco that are now part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the “Vineyard Landscape of Piedmont: Langhe-Roero and Monferrato” recognized in 2014.

The fourth generation of the Rocca family, Angelo Rocca’s daughters Daniela, Monica and Paola, along with Carlo, Paola’s husband, now manage the winery. Their vineyard area encompasses almost 20 hectares that are located in three out of the four productive communes of Barbaresco, Neive, and San Rocco Seno d’Elvio (Alba). In addition to Barbaresco, they grow Nebbiolo and Dolcetto; Chardonnay and Cortese; a Moscato D’Asti and a Grappa. The grapes are grown in four vineyards and the Barbera D’Alba is grown in the half hectare Vineyard Montersino, whose rolling hills were planted in 1998 at the southern tip of the Barbaresco region.

Barbera is the known as the everyday red wine of Piemonte and this Barbera is medium bodied, with aromas of fresh red berries, black cherry and plum; flavors of red fruit and spice and lively acidity that balances the soft tannins.

Come join me today from noon to 4:45 for a taste of this grape that is quite popular with our customers.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.