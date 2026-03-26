Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble says the current debate over policing in Oxford reflects a larger shift facing small towns across Maryland. As state mandates and reporting requirements have increased, maintaining an independent police department has become complex and expensive. Gamble argues that what was manageable a decade ago is now far more difficult for smaller municipalities with limited staff and budgets.

In Oxford, town officials are weighing whether to continue operating their own department or rely more heavily on the Sheriff’s Office. For now, the county is providing coverage through an interim agreement, with deputies filling shifts and supervising the town’s remaining officer. A final decision is expected as part of the upcoming budget process.

Gamble emphasizes that the Sheriff’s Office can offer targeted patrols without the administrative overhead of running a full department. Towns, he notes, can pay for direct policing services without absorbing the added costs of compliance, supervision, and reporting requirements now mandated by the state.

At the same time, he makes clear that Oxford’s future approach ultimately rests with its residents and elected officials. Whatever the outcome, the Sheriff says the county will continue to provide baseline coverage—but if the town wants a consistent, dedicated presence, it will need to decide how much service it is willing to fund.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.