The Spy uses the long-form interview format sparingly, partly because we understand how much time readers can reasonably devote to a single story. However, affordable housing might be an exception. It remains the top issue for Talbot County as real estate prices climb and workforce housing becomes scarce. Yet there are no simple solutions to this complex problem, especially given the state and local zoning and regulatory obstacles that prevent housing projects from moving forward.

That’s why we spent 13 minutes with Ross Benincasa, Fello’s Senior Vice President of Community Development, the other day, doing a deep dive into why it’s so hard to solve the affordable housing question locally. We take a closer look at why affordable housing is so difficult to build in Easton, even when there is broad agreement that more of it is needed. We also talk about the costs, regulations, and other speed bumps that can keep a good idea from ever reaching the point where a shovel goes into the ground.

This video is approximately 13 minutes in length. For more information about Fello or to make a donation, please go here.