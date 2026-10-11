The year was 2016 and I had just wrapped up a book tour that took me from a Barnes and Noble in Nashville to friends hosting a talk in New York City. In two weeks, I had met with hundreds—their questions and comments reflected a pervasive unease. I write ten years later. The unease has intensified.

The book: Culture Leads Leaders Follow.

There had been a time when leaders led. My first youthful brush with Presidential leadership had been in high school debate and Eisenhower was President. And, more vividly, I recall John F. Kennedy’s call to service: “Ask not what your country can do for you—but what you can do for your country.”

Or reflecting on patriotic songs: “And crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea”. Brotherhood? It almost sounds strange as today we are often pulled apart by territorial claims to success. “My people did it, honor us.”

My Mom had led me to the Republican Party; her family had been Lincoln Republicans—abolitionists. They stood apart from their Confederate neighbors in southern Missouri.

And now I write over sixty years later and ten years after my book was published. But, and I emphasize, I don’t write about culture because of nostalgia, but because of a deep-seated concern. A concern over principles, timeless ones tested and earned through blood, sweat, and tears. When we fail to get the principles right regardless of technological and social changes, the longer-term outcomes prove to be harmful.

My opinion ten years ago on a potential Trump presidency proved to be wrong, while my greater concern tended to be right. I use tended because the culture is in constant motion and often today’s trends are on the eve of demolition.

Donald Trump, when I wrote, was on the eve of ascendancy, while today he seems to be on the eve of demolition. His candidacy and subsequent presidencies were demolition events often propelled by resentment. He will go down similarly.

And my hope is that demolition politics are in the rearview mirror. Sort of like the final episodes of The Sopranos. The Sopranos, in a sense, was an HBO middle finger to broadcast offerings. TV went from relatively civil language to the mafia version. The F-word is now used as noun, adjective and verb. Profane creators have been in a demolition derby with the English language. And for a particularly aggressive male species cohort, the F-word has become an all-purpose word to verbalize manliness. Where did honor go? Yes, honor is one of those principles.

But, if the viewing public turned its back on the barrage of vulgarity, it would be marginalized. We vote with our remote control. If the heads of the creative community sense that vulgarity or explicit sex are popular, that is what we will get. Morality is not a value in most studios. The studio heads will argue, with some truth, that they are simply portraying life. Civility, its one of those principles.

We, of course, are also in charge of choosing our political leaders. We vote. But are we in charge?

Extraordinary amounts of money are being spent on political advertising and it is aimed at our gut, not our brain. Plus most federal politicians use some of that money to de-authenticate. The end result: all of what is written and much of what is spoken is created by publicists—guns-for-hire whose aim is the elimination of authenticity. In some ways Trump was the beneficiary of this— he is most often unplugged.

Will we value again speech writing on the way to speech giving—authentic thoughts discovered from knowledge and experience, not pollsters? Abraham Lincoln is said to have edited the Gettysburg address on the way to the battlefield.

We, shaped by the culture, seem to respond more to performance than to content. The creative community preferring to work with performative candidates has “broken bad.”

Fortunately, we still have some honest journalists. In the latest election cycle, more than a handful of candidates have been revealed as frauds—of course, well-spoken ones.

Can a corrupted language enable healthy governance? When spinning is in vogue or at least not comprehended for what it is, is it possible to have a representative government? I would say no. Representatives need straightforward relations with their constituents. Truthfulness is one of those principles.

Regretfully, we cannot leave the Church out of this slide. In my youthful years, the Church taught morality with stories of transcendency. There is, of course, more than one Church and the one in the Vatican remains resolute even though recovering from scandal. Pope Leo’s early days are promising.

Franklin Graham. Photo by Cornstalker / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Cover cropped to 500 × 300; the crop is shared under the same license.

The Protestant one is multifaceted, and Franklin Graham, an Evangelical leader, bears scant resemblance to his Dad, Billy Graham. Billy counseled with Presidents of both Parties—Franklin and many of his peers have submerged their potential gravity with the political Party led by transactional politics.

And, of course, anti-semitism is in some jurisdictions a front-and-center issue.

I was recently struck by a headline that said Claude, Anthropic’s Chatbot, had used a philosopher “to teach Claude morality”. Really? Which one? The range of philosophical thought is continental in width—Thomas Aquinas to Niccolò Machiavelli.

What about Biblical imperatives expressed through the Ten Commandments and The Sermon on the Mount? Lincoln, arguably our greatest President, grew up reading the Bible. Today groups organize around using the Constitution to keep the Bible out of schools and thoughts. As transcendent messages steadily disappeared from all of our social organizations, beginning with the family, social pathologies spread. Biblical writings are filled with those timeless principles. (This subject requires a national conversation which will include a large moral cohort not belonging to Church or Synagogue.)

Finally, at least for now, politicians have radically simplified our financial affairs. As the mid-term election cycle winds down, the financial issue is almost solely about cost of day-to-day living. Americans have piled up $40 trillion in debt without paying attention. The cartoonist’s response: “What, me worry”? Financial integrity is one of those principles.

We have given our politicians an endless credit account to promise their way to nirvana—lifetime officeholding. The Congress is a failed institution populated by people who can’t get a better job; most are opportunists, not patriots. It has budgetary and appropriation authority which it exercises without responsibility.

The culture leads. We want more and then more, but our culture no longer requires us to pay for it. We are in generational default! In more than one way.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.