These are troubled times that try men’s—and women’s--souls. The war in Iran continues to rage. Ukraine and Russia have now been at it for more than a decade. It’s heartbreaking to think about the number of people who have been killed, cities that have been destroyed, and people who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Here in the U.S. prices are rising, some rural communities have lost access to healthcare, and even well-qualified people are having trouble finding jobs. More than 10,000 people have died in the U.S. so far this year as a result of gun violence.

All this angst and turmoil can lead to high blood pressure, weight gain or loss, anxiety, loss of sleep, and drastic mood changes.

Many of us disagree with the current direction and priorities of this country. We are no longer a country of substance—a country that cares about others, that believes that rising tides lift all boats, that values integrity, honesty, expertise, intellect, empathy, civility, decency, and truth. Almost every day another crazy scheme is announced at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that doesn’t bode well for improving the economy or our stature with the rest of the world. A friend of mine called me in tears last week because she was so distressed about the amazing pile-up of misdeeds. (I believe Witkoff calling Putin a humanitarian put her over the edge.)

So, what do we do about it? Many citizens are taking actions to encourage people to vote, to help those who need help get to the polls. Some are marching for causes they believe in. Others are helping people who have been unjustly arrested or who need legal assistance to solve their current situations. Many have stepped up to become active in nonprofits that address today’s woes.

Several articles have been written stating that increasing numbers of Americans have consulted therapists to help them cope with their distress and depression. Here are a few of their suggestions.

Therapists suggest that it’s helpful to be mindful about how much political content you consume and whenever possible try to get information from reputable sources. They suggest being open to hearing other points of view but also recommend walking away from conversations that make you feel uncomfortable.

They also suggest focusing on what you can control. Take some time to pursue hobbies that interest you. Be sure to move and get enough exercise. Appreciate some aspect of nature every day. Volunteer for worthy causes in your community. Listen to music that inspires you. And, of course, when you can, escape by reading wonderful literature. (I just finished Barbara Kingsolver’s new novel Partita, which although somewhat depressing, is brilliantly written and a wonderful read for anyone who loves classical music. It also is a timely reminder of the power of resilience.)

Mental health experts say it’s surprising how beneficial a good routine can be. When the world feels like it’s falling apart, giving structure to your day can be rewarding. Include meals with friends, time outside, relaxation, exercise, and trying to keep a consistent sleep schedule.

Also take some time to truly assess your values and act on them. Develop a plan to support the causes you believe in.

Lately, for good reason, there has also been a series of articles about finding hope and contentment from within. Be your own best friend. Instead of focusing on past mistakes, acknowledge the successes you’ve had in life and give yourself credit for them.

Some therapists recommend focusing on mindfulness. Staying present in the moment and accepting it without judgment. Others include yoga in the mindfulness journey.

A friend of mine tells me meditation has really helped her in these troubled times.

Faith can take many forms. Sometimes it’s just figuring out how to put faith front and center in your life rather than an afterthought. For some, it means reading passages each day that stress the power of wisdom and forgiveness.

Families can also take many forms and can include relatives, neighbors, and friends. Now is a great time to strengthen those relationships and continue to build supportive cohesive communities. Just letting people know you will be there for them should they need support can be a God send.

In one Washington Post article published last week, the writer recommended focusing on optimism. For example, if you’re looking for a new job, visualize the job you would love to have and then take concrete steps to make yourself the ideal candidate for such a job, with an optimistic sense of purpose.

Another friend told me that each day she thinks about something to be grateful for and some way to find joy--music, nature, helping a friend, watching a beloved classic movie.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”

I believe that with focus and resolve, we can right the ship and make the world a better place. Hang in there. With a little luck, a turning point could be on the horizon.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.