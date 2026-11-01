I’m trying to decide whether to teach a class on intuition for the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learners this spring.

That’s me. Lifelong learner.

Kinda shouts old person.

I barely have time for the work I am already committed to doing—to write you a new story every week, edit clients’ essays, memoirs, short stories, and novels, walk the dog, release a new edition of my book, paint the wrought iron fence, have lunch with Lisa, work out. And how about seeing more of the kids? So, I am looking at my motives for taking on something else.

You have to learn your subject to teach it, so my motive may be that more than anything. I’d like to understand the role of intuition in our world—how is it I papered the nursery walls with flowers before my daughter was born, not knowing her gender, and two and a half years later, decorated the nursery in blue gingham unaware I was carrying a son?

How is it that I saw my employers in a dream the summer I worked on Cape Cod, a week before I met them?

And how is it I walked out of my mother’s room the day she was dying, without sensing I would never see her again?

Clearly it is an unreliable faculty. But if I learn more, I can teach more, and honestly, the intensity of sharing information with inquiring minds is a bit of a high. And learning is a high. An emptiness-filler. A feel-good, mood-altering substance I want to pass on. Good heavens, I’m a drug dealer! I run around absorbing new information and pressing it into the palms of friends as if it were Ecstasy. Take this, and you’ll dance with abandon; you’ll kiss a person you don’t know and won’t care. You’ll want to get your friends hooked!

So I’d be teaching in Smith Hall, where I took dozens of classes as an undergraduate. Once your kids are grown, everything gets kind of full-circle-y. I’d be standing in front of a classroom with massive, mullioned windows overlooking a campus where I spent four years of my life. Where Professor Lammond cracked open the magic of sprung rhythm in Gerard Manley Hopkins’ poem, “The Wind Hover.” This poet, this priest, who wrote in response to the slog of being human, of having to endure the drudgery of every day:

And for all this, nature is never spent;

There lives the dearest freshness deep down things;

And though the last lights off the black West went

Oh, morning, at the brown brink eastward, springs—

Because the Holy Ghost over the bent

World broods with warm breast and with ah! Bright wings.

An image I carry to this day—a benevolent love sheltering the world beneath warm bright wings. Thank you, Professor Lammond. I want to do that, too.

Teach that, too.

And there was Professor Day, who taught me to write and who called me Melissa for four years. There is an intimacy to being called by name in a classroom—even the wrong name. And learning your classmates’ names is an intimacy accelerant. There is a chemistry to becoming an us. You know this, of course, but I mean a class, a group with a personality. And you take your place in it—the quiet one, the talker, the contrarian, the jokester.

The ancient Elm in the center of campus is gone, boys I dated, professors I loved, some dormmates are gone as well…but a campus to a learner is like a score to an addict.

We just want to be in the room.

The impulse to learn is the same energy that crossed oceans, looked for a northwest passage, sequenced DNA, calculated the stars in the sky. It’s the energy that falls in love -- a life force that is fed by both the giving and the receiving. It’s the impulse that made you get up in show and tell when you had nothing to show and nothing to tell.

I’m sorry, third-grade classmates.

I’m sorry, Mrs. Gainor.

One of my girls would raise her hand in class when she didn’t have the answer, from the sheer exuberance of the exchange. When the teacher mentioned this on Parents’ Night, I could see it, little girl, all business, bursting with purpose, arm straight and high in the air.

Wherever did that come from? (Kidding, of course.)

Sharing the wonder of the world is to offer warmth on a cold day—

Like love, it is the nature of learning to be given away.

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. To support Laura's contributions to the Spy and other creative writers on the Mid-Shore, please support the Spy's art coverage by clicking here.