Now that we’re living in the age of Artificial Intelligence (which, with all due respect, seems to me to be an oxymoron), I think it behooves us to take a moment to muse about what is real and what isn’t. Here goes…

Two days ago, we had our first frost of the season. Fortunately, the previous night I had remembered to bring a couple of the smaller porch plants inside, but the larger ones—the rampant white mandevilla that trails along the picket fence and the saucy orange hibiscus that resides on the patio were more than I could manage. They would have to fend for themselves.

When I arose the next morning, the first thing my phone told me was that it was 39 degrees outside, but that it felt like 31. (If it feels like 31, is it really freezing? I asked the mandevilla and the hibiscus if they were freezing, but they remained mum.) Anyway, when I went out to sit on the porch and enjoy coffee time, it was indeed chilly but hardly freezing. I have no doubt that day will soon come.

But I digress.

The porch is oriented on an east-west axis. That means that on one end of the porch, the rising sun warms my back while at the other end, it blinds me. Usually, my wife sits with her back to the sun, but on this particular day, she was somewhere else, so I took her seat. That was a bit unsettling for a few minutes, but when I finally got oriented, my whole world changed. And what I saw (from her usual perspective) were the shadows on the all behind where I usually sat. Who knew? Suddenly I was in Plato’s cave.

The Allegory of the Cave is the famous philosopher’s metaphor, first gifted to us sometime in the 4th Century, BCE. Written as a dialogue between Socrates and Plato’s brother Glaucon, it explores the difference between sensory illusion and true reality, The allegory features “Prisoners”—people who have lived all their lives in an underground cave, chained facing a blank stone wall. A fire behind these prisoners casts shadows on the wall from objects carried by people passing by, and the poor, chained prisoners believe those shadows to be the complete and absolute truth of reality. But when one of the prisoners escapes and stumbles out into the bright sunshine, he is blinded by the light and must come to grips with the harsh reality of true knowledge as opposed to the mere appearance of things—those shadows on the wall.

Are you following me? Wait, there’s more…

The escaped prisoner decides to return to the cave and free the others so that they, too, may know reality, not just its shadow. But alas, the other prisoners have lived in darkness so long that they are unwilling to believe that there is a reality beyond what they see reflected on their wall. They mock their brother, even threat to kill him. They are resistant—impervious, even— to the truth outside the cave they have lived in all their lives.

My coffee was getting cold; it was time to go back inside and make breakfast. While the bacon was frying, I thought about all we’re going through these days and wondered if the upcoming midterm elections would be held in the shadows or the sunlight.

You tell me.

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives with his wife Kat Conley on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and essays have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. He is the author of three novels: “This Salted Soil,” “The Tales of Bismuth,” and “The People Game.” His fourth novel, “The Secret Communion of Redheads,” will be released next month. All his novels are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and many other platforms. His website is musingjamie.net or visit jamiekirkpatrickauthor.com.