With a very few final vote counts to be determined or validated, the dust has settled from the historic 2026 blue wave midterm congressional elections.

Another consequential election will take place inside the U.S. Capitol on December 1, 2026. That election will determine which of two Democratic senators will be the Senate majority leader starting in January 2027.

The candidates are New York Senator Chuck Schumer and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen has a long history of involvement in government in Annapolis and in Washington, D.C.

Ironically, he once worked for a Republican U.S. senator from Maryland, Charles “Mac” Mathias, as a legislative assistant for defense and foreign policy.

Van Hollen was then elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and the Maryland Senate.

Van Hollen moved on to elective office in Washington, D.C., serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and reelected in 2022.

Despite that record, many political pundits have already concluded Van Hollen is an underdog in his challenge to Schumer and will not prevail.

There are those who have followed Van Hollen’s long political career in Annapolis and in Washington who do not share that opinion.

Two of the most knowledgeable are veteran Maryland political observers Josh Kurtz and Bruce DePuyt. In their recent article in Baltimore Fishbowl, they addressed at least three thought-provoking facts about Van Hollen that other pundits either do not know about or have chosen to ignore.

The first fact is that Van Hollen has never lost an election, even those elections when he was the obvious underdog.

The second is that Van Hollen is a very savvy political operator. He chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2008 and 2010 election cycles and chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, appointed by none other than Chuck Schumer.

The third fact is that Van Hollen is a master of the art of making and maintaining working relationships with powerful people and turning former foes into friends.

That is especially important for success in politics, where who you know and how well they know you is often more important than what you know.

When serving as a newly elected member of the state Senate, Van Hollen angered then-Senate President Mike Miller by refusing to vote yes on legislation strongly favored by Miller. Despite that rocky beginning, they ultimately became friends.

Miller ultimately thought so highly of Van Hollen that he secured approval for a gerrymandered congressional district that helped Van Hollen win his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Former U.S. Representative Donna Edwards, who lost the 2016 Democratic Senate primary to Van Hollen, has strongly endorsed him in his bid to be Senate majority leader.

She recently wrote on X: “Let me be clear. I think my friend and former colleague Chris Van Hollen is a smart, talented, and experienced leader who understands this moment. He has a unique combination of politics and policy. Without disparaging the current leader, Chris is the right leader for this moment.”

Former Maryland state Senator Paul Pinsky told Baltimore Fishbowl that Van Hollen has a rare ability to combine political skill with policy knowledge. Pinsky said an upset remained possible if one or two mainstream senators publicly backed him.

Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who served with Van Hollen in the General Assembly, called him “a giant killer.” Frosh said Van Hollen had faced long odds before and that the national press might be underestimating him.

Predicting the results of Senate leadership elections is largely guesswork, since the ballots are secret and the meetings are held behind closed doors. As a result, senators can publicly express support for one candidate and then vote differently.

If Van Hollen does not win on December 1, the question is, what will he do next?

Last June, he suggested he was considering pursuing the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Earlier this month, Van Hollen announced he was no longer considering a run for president in 2028. He also said he would not reconsider that position even if he is not elected Senate majority leader.

If he does not win, he will still be a member of the Senate, with his seat next up for election in 2028.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant. He lives in Easton.