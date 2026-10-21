Do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good news? President Trump has ordered free admission to our national parks on his birthday, June 14. The bad news? Admission will no longer be free on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day or on Juneteenth.

The announcement smacks of racism, but likely will cost Republicans few votes in the midterm elections. Voters have so many other issues on their minds, the ones they believe will affect them, not the ones that, more often than not, make the news.

So, let’s forget Natalie Harp, Katie Zacharia’s five days as Press Secretary, the Reflecting Pool, the Arch, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $100,000 Amex bill, and the millions of dollars made by Trump, his family, and various supporters, often described as blatant corruption. Even if a vote for Democrats were guaranteed to somehow address these things, it wouldn’t lower the price of diesel or end the war in Iran.

Although outrageous nonsense often seems to surround us, this election is about how we live, how we treat our neighbors, and what future we want for our children.

The Pew Research Center recently polled voters to identify what’s on their minds. So, what are the issues? Why do they matter to voters? Are the issues “real,” or are they worries one party or the other creates to appeal to voters?

The economy. Many Americans, even those not living paycheck to paycheck, face food insecurity or worry about heating their homes this winter, and they’re generally nervous about the economy. They sense things could go south quickly. Among the worries are an economic collapse caused by the $40 trillion national debt and the impact of artificial intelligence. This issue is as real as it gets.

The future of democracy. Without Donald Trump in the White House, this would not be an issue. Instead, 73 percent of respondents cited it in the Pew survey. It is very much a reflection of Trump’s election denials, endless claims of rigged elections, and worries (legitimate in my view) that Trump will interfere with the midterm elections to keep his party in control of Congress. This issue is also real.

Healthcare. Thirty-five percent of Americans report they would not be able to access healthcare today if they needed it because of cost. Twenty-eight percent of Americans have skipped needed healthcare because of cost. And 62 percent of Americans worry about future access to healthcare. This issue is not only real. For many, it is a life-or-death issue.

Education. Americans with children, even those with access to high-quality schools, worry about education quality. Employers worry schools aren’t preparing young people for the workforce. Many of us also believe education quality is declining. Voters want to improve educational achievement and develop innovative ways to get there.

Immigration. Many voters who supported “closing the border” now view the tactics used by ICE to deport “illegals” as inhumane and unnecessary. And many employers now find recruiting workers more difficult, especially in agriculture and hospitality. The real immigration issues today are how to give aspiring immigrants an effective legal pathway to citizenship and how to reform ICE while maintaining a secure border.

Foreign policy. The war in Iran. Could it spread into a broader regional conflict? Yes. The war in Ukraine? Remind me what side we are on. And Trump’s spats with Canada, NATO, and other allies have effectively put American world leadership on pause. Yes, foreign policy matters to voters, just not as much. That could change if things go further south in Iran or Ukraine.

Energy policy. Do you drive a diesel truck? Are environmental regulations, as Representative Andy Harris claims, responsible for diesel costing more than $6 a gallon? LOL.

Violent crime. President Trump has convinced many of us that he has addressed violent crime. Tell that to the parents of the children killed in Bend, Oregon, on Friday. And do you believe that Democrats, should they win control of the House and/or Senate, will abolish police and empty prisons? This issue matters to many of us. But what about gun violence?

If Democrats focus on these issues, they will win the midterms. If they don’t, they will either lose or squander an opportunity to put America back on the right track.

The midterms are about the future, not the past. Vote like our future depends on it—because it does.

Cover photograph: U.S. Capitol, Architect of the Capitol; public domain, cropped.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.