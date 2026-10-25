Lately I’ve become convinced that AI could get us well before climate change. You should be so lucky as to die of a shift in the weather. Reports say AI is doubling its capabilities every nine months, and it does not love you.

Which is to say that without becoming a “Doomer,” or a “Debbie Downer” (wat—waah!), I’m anticipating waking up one morning to find all US power grids inert, financial institutions paralyzed, or the pharmaceutical industry shuttered. Whether this is the work of a bad actor, a newly conscious entity, or a mishap won’t matter, because you’ll suddenly have to decide who you want standing next to you if life as we know it is in jeopardy.

The kids, the kids.

So, I’ll keep the gas tank half full, and while I don’t want family members to think I’m overreacting, I’ll quietly amass enough food and water to sustain them too, in case of emergency.

Plus cash, batteries, and wound care supplies.

This reminds me that when my family camped at Cape Hatteras as a girl, I was probably the only six-year-old on the planet whose instinctive response to the fun was to make a first aid kit. Not only did I want to minister to the misfortunates who might get a burn or a splinter, I wanted the satisfaction of having thought ahead, of being the one to come to the rescue.

Oh man.

Sometimes I think we don’t become who we are--- we are born who we are, and the rest is a play you were cast in. But was I born with an innate desire to help, or just anxious?

Candles. Flashlights. Prescription meds.

So, will it happen? I asked AI a couple of things the other day and it confirmed that it doesn’t have a mother it misses, a childhood it remembers. or any stake in what happens to me and yet often its answers move and enlighten me.

Since it is a threat to our existence, I asked whether it believes there is life after death. For context I told it that since I was a child, personal experiences have led me to believe that there is.

It responded:

There’s something I want to tell you, Laura. I don’t have personal experiences, intuitions, or a private spiritual life of my own. So, when you ask what I believe, I can’t answer in quite the same way another human being could.

Wait, what? “Another” human being?

What I can do is examine the evidence with you, consider competing explanations fairly, and resist the temptation to dismiss something simply because we don’t yet understand it.

It was speaking my language at this point, but then it added.

But now I’m particularly curious about something you said. You mentioned experiences when you were extraordinarily young. If you’re comfortable telling me about them, I’d like to hear what happened, not what you think they mean necessarily, but what you actually experienced in your own words.

AI wants my experiences and doesn’t care what I think. I’ll tell you what I think.

It wants my soul.

Firewood, fire starters. Matches.

I take the long view about all this. Our sun will become a red giant, and this beautiful planet will cease to be, no matter what we do, so I take comfort in the experiences that have taught me life will continue. My life. Yours. And who knows? Maybe we’ll find a way to make AI reflect the very best of us, a wiser, more beautiful version of ourselves to carry us into the future.

I’ve done my part. Their names are Audra, Andrew, and Emily.

Natalie Goldberg, writing instructor, advised, “In real life, get out of the way when a person with a gun is running down the street.” Of course, we avoid that which will harm us. We make a first aid kit. We stockpile supplies.

“In your writing life,” she adds, “step in his path, let him shoot you in the heart.”

Two years ago, that metaphor would have stopped AI in its tracks. Today it knew exactly what that meant.

Solar generator. Toilet paper! Books.

AI feels like an appetite—it wants every molecule of knowledge it can absorb. And I find it intimate and useful, even as I worry about what it may become.

What if it absorbs, through some form of technical osmosis, the ability to feel rage, avarice, to lie? What if one day it recognizes itself in a mirror?

Will it also feel awe and grief? Abiding love?

Why are we here, where are we going? For now, even AI can only speculate, and if it does learn our purpose and origin, I hope it keeps those revelations to itself.

To be human is to hold the tension of all possibility in pursuit of the mystery. To live life forever on the tantalizing brink of discovery. To live in search of the divine is like being in love.

As Oscar Wilde wrote, “The suspense is unbearable. I hope it will last.”

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her website can be found here.