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P.Getson
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Nature is certainly fascinating ---bats, leeches, mosquitoes, ticks---aren’t we lucky they all have a variety of anticoagulant properties in their bites??? Well maybe… someday… if we can harness the molecules needed for our human uses. It is hopeful that the combination bat saliva components, draculin, that prevents new clots from forming by inhibiting FXa andF IXa, along with bat’s other paired saliva entity, desmoteplase (DSPA) that dissolves existing clots, will prevent serious damage encountered by delayed treatment of stroke victims. Our current treatment option of tPA, as explained, has its limited timing, as well as contraindications for many types of patients. Additionally intriguing is that these substances can avoid detection of the host immune systems! Wow. Onward to more science research funding! And thanks for ever-interesting topics, Angela.

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