Yesterday, I listened to a podcast about social media and Australia’s decision to ban children under sixteen from using social media. The concerns behind the ban include the effects of social media on children’s mental health and sleep. It got me thinking about American children and the growing amount of time they spend on computers, playing video games, and endlessly scrolling through social media.

I worry about what this constant connection to devices may be taking away from childhood. Research has raised concerns about the effects of excessive screen time on young people’s mental health, sleep, and social development. I am particularly concerned about reports that some high school students are becoming less comfortable with ordinary, face-to-face interactions. Ordering food at a restaurant, paying for a purchase, or carrying on a conversation with another person may seem like simple tasks, yet these everyday experiences help children develop confidence, communication skills, and independence.

When I think about raising my own children, I am grateful that television time was one of my main concerns. Limiting television was relatively simple. We set boundaries, and family time and reading took precedence. Both were priorities in our home.

Our children had opportunities to talk, share experiences, read books, and learn to entertain themselves without always needing a screen. Family life provided time for conversation and companionship, and reading opened doors to other worlds and ideas. We wanted our children to grow up knowing how to think for themselves, interact with others, and manage the everyday responsibilities of life.

Looking back, I feel fortunate that these values became part of our family’s daily routine. My children have grown into wonderfully well-adjusted adults who are capable of functioning independently in their lives. Of course, every child is different, and parenting is never as simple as following a formula. Still, I believe the time we spent together and the priorities we established helped give our children a solid foundation.

Technology has brought many wonderful things into our lives. Computers provide access to information, opportunities for learning, and ways to stay connected with family and friends. I am not suggesting that children should be kept away from technology altogether. Rather, I wonder whether we have allowed screens to occupy too much of the time that once belonged to conversation, outdoor play, reading, and face-to-face relationships.

There is something important about learning to speak to a stranger, ask a question, make a purchase, or carry on a conversation without the comfort of a device. These experiences teach children how to navigate the world, solve problems, and develop confidence in their own abilities. Social skills, like reading and writing, need practice. They cannot be fully learned by watching someone else do them on a screen.

Perhaps this is why Australia’s decision caught my attention. Whatever one thinks about an outright ban, the concerns behind it deserve thoughtful consideration. Children need sleep, time to develop friendships, opportunities to experience the world firsthand, and the freedom to discover who they are without the constant influence of social media.

I realize that childhood today is very different from the childhood my children experienced. Parents face pressures and challenges that were not part of our daily lives, and technology is unlikely to disappear. But perhaps we can learn something from the simpler boundaries we once established in our homes.

I am thankful that, when I was raising my children, we made family time and reading priorities. We did not need to fill every quiet moment with entertainment. We understood that time spent together mattered and that children needed opportunities to become independent.

As I look at the younger generation, I hope we remember that childhood is about more than keeping children occupied or connected to the latest technology. It is a time to develop curiosity, imagination, resilience, and the ability to form meaningful relationships. Children need to learn not only how to navigate the digital world, but also how to feel comfortable and confident in the real one.

Perhaps the greatest gift we can give our children is the ability to put down their devices and fully participate in life. A good book, a family conversation, a shared meal, or a simple exchange with a stranger may not seem as exciting as a screen, but these ordinary experiences help shape who we become. In the end, I believe one of the most important measures of a childhood well spent is not how much technology a child has mastered, but how well that child learns to think independently, connect with others, and live confidently in the world beyond the screen.`

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.