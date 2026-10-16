A remote English manor, a mysterious death and five women with conflicting stories set the stage for Ravenscroft, the Tred Avon Players’ upcoming production of Don Nigro’s mystery and dark comedy. Set in 1905, the play follows Inspector Ruffing as he investigates the death of Patrick Roarke and encounters a household where everyone seems to have something to hide.

The Spy recently sat down with director Rob Sanchez and actor Haley Dean, who plays Gillian, to discuss bringing this mix of suspense, psychological intrigue, and unexpected humor to life.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. Ravenscroft runs October 22 through November 1 at the Oxford Community Center. For tickets and performance times, visit tredavonplayers.org.

Cover: Rob Sanchez and Haley Dean in The Spy’s interview; video still, cropped.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.