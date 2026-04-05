The Town of Easton invites residents, stakeholders, and the broader community to participate in an important planning initiative that will help shape the future of South Downtown Easton.

A multi-day public design charrette will take place April 19–23 at the Multi-Family Center at Easton Church of God (1009 N. Washington Street). This informative, collaborative event will utilize public feedback along with guidance from experts to imagine possibilities for the future redevelopment of the current UMMS Shore Medical Center site as the hospital prepares to relocate to a new facility off Route 50. Additional details, including the full charrette sche

dule, will be announced soon on our Sodo Subarea Plan project page, Facebook page, and the Town Website.

Charrette-style events are extremely effective at shaping the design of an area in real time by combining the wants and needs with the public along with statistical data and industry expertise. Their success hinges on strong public participation, with active attendance and engagement essential to achieving meaningful results.

The existing 14-acre property, a cornerstone of the community for over 110 years, occupies a central location adjacent to downtown and nearby residential neighborhoods.

“Calling this prospective redevelopment a unique opportunity is a bit of an understatement,” said Miguel Salinas, Easton’s Director of Planning and Zoning. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that has the potential to make a positive impact for generations to come.”

The charrette will serve as the cornerstone of the Town’s planning process, offering multiple opportunities for the public to engage directly with planners and provide input on the future of the site.

Salinas added, “This area is especially important because it serves to strengthen the connection between Easton’s historic downtown and surrounding communities. It’s important that we hear from as many residents and community members as possible, their input will play a central role in identifying appropriate redevelopment scenarios for this site.”

To support this effort, the Town has assembled a consultant team led by Seth Harry & Associates, alongside Townscape Design LLC and The Chesapeake Group. Together, they will develop the South Downtown (SODO) Subarea Plan, building on Easton’s ongoing work to complement its Comprehensive Plan with detailed small-area plans.

The Town of Easton encourages interested parties to keep up to date on our Engage Easton platform. Engage Easton allows residents to stay informed, track progress, and access project materials as they become available. Community members can also register for Engage Easton projects to receive updates as the project moves forward.

Formally recognized in 1710 by the Province of Maryland, Easton is the county seat of Talbot County. Encompassing over 11 square miles including almost two dozen public parks and open spaces, the town has a growing population of over 17,000 residents. For more information please visit: eastonmd.gov.