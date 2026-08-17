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Lynn Randle's avatar
Lynn Randle
17h

So true, David, and a logical solution! Dutchman's lane is another one that seems to invite truckers coming from the South to run the light instead of slowing down ahead of time so that they CAN stop safely. And from the north? It seems that everyone is racing like kids to recess after they get through the gauntlet of Goldsborough and Dover roads. Yikes! How many more motorists and cyclists will be hit at these intersections before the State decides to do something about it beyond what is scheduled over the next year?

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Sharon Smith's avatar
Sharon Smith
14h

I agree.

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