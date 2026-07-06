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Craig Fuller's avatar
Craig Fuller
3d

So glad you wrote about this! Of all the challenges we face in America, the process by which Senators are elected is not among them!

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Linda T. Cades's avatar
Linda T. Cades
3d

"Freedom Caucus" members pushing repeal of the 17th Amendment and supporting Trump's voter suppression "SAVE" act, are seeking to get or retain power by giving voters less influence over who represents them.

If you want to know how that feels, ask the US citizens who live in the District of Columbia or in Puerto Rico. More US citizens live in the District of Columbia and in Puerto Rico than in either Wyoming or Vermont. Residents of Wyoming and Vermont get two senators and one house member each in Congress. Citizens in DC and in Puerto Rico get one non-voting representative each. Oh, and DC residents pay federal income taxes, so their license plate, which calls this taxation without representation is correct. Isn't that issue one of the reasons we had a 250th birthday to celebrate on July 4th?

Suggestion for Mr. Harris and his fellow "Freedom Caucus" members: Instead of trying to increase your power by diminishing the power of voters, how about supporting, proposing and working to implement policies and programs people actually want? It could work.

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