We called it ‘the wing.’ It was originally a one-story set of stalls attached to the barn my parents bought and transformed into a house when we moved from Missouri to Maryland to live on the water. The wing had a cement floor, a few windows, a door to the breakfast room, and a door to the lane.

It housed the washer and dryer along with my father’s workbench, massive woodworking machines, circular saws, drills, sanders, and handheld tools like planes and hammers. Those all hung neatly on pegboards above the bench with the outline of each tool drawn on to indicate where it should hang– like the outlines of puzzle pieces or where the victim’s body had been found at the scene of a crime.

Glass jars of nails, with their metal lids nailed to the bottom of the workbench, let us unscrew them to easily access nails, and wood scraps to build things like boats to race against the neighborhood kids, always littered the floor. One sticky summer afternoon we found a triangular scrap where a plank had been cornered, added a dowel for a mast and cloth sails, and we had a contender.

The girl across the marsh whose family was renting, whose brother shot my dog, Beau, smoothed on a coat of red lipstick, then kissed the sail, leaving a perfect impression of her mouth. She then named our boat “Hot Lips.” I cannot tell you how impressed I was with this.

Lipstick! Hot lips!

I was about 9 –wary, intrigued, and now vaguely aspirational.

The wing was where we kept the washer and dryer, which occasionally harbored a snake or two. The cat’s litter box occupied a discreet corner, but my parents would not spend money on litter when there was “free sand” on the beach.

For the record, hauling a rusty bucket of invariably wet sand up the hill from the beach when you are little is no small chore.

Dad used sawhorses, of course, and my sister and I tied pillows on them for saddles and ropes for reins and rode them to the Ponderosa on rainy days in search of Little Joe (mine) and his older brother, Adam (hers). No one wanted Hoss, so we decided he would marry our eldest sister, Sharon. Someone should tell her.

Eventually, I placed a piece of plywood across two sawhorses and called it my art studio. I arranged a book of wallpaper samples, a case of popsicle sticks, markers, paper, and glue out there, but I don’t remember making much.

(Wasps. Crickets. Litterbox.)

One of the cats may have had kittens in the wing—I only remember the cat who chose my sister’s closet instead. After an absence, we found said cat had become the proud mother of six sightless, nursing kittens reclining amongst my sister’s shoes.

We had more cats than dogs over the years, beginning with the cat my parents adopted before we were born, which they named “Uncle Charlie.” At parties, my father would ask my mother within earshot of friends, “Did you remember to lock Uncle Charlie in the basement before we left tonight?”

I find myself looking up as I write this, toward the corner of my office ceiling. Initial research reported that most of us look up and to the left when trying to remember something. We look up and to the right when imagining. From this, cognitive researchers extrapolated that you could catch a liar. Liars look right. Further research revealed there is no left/right correlation between imagination and memory. But the tendency to look up when musing is near-universal.

I find myself looking up all the time nowadays. The autumn sky is exquisite—the crisp, clear air, and the lengthening rays of the sinking sun turn the clouds amethyst in an aqua sky where a puff of white cloud hangs like memory most evenings. Or somehow the sun lights only the golden overstory of the trees, as if they are the flaming yellow tips of struck matches, or the place the dying sun brushed the rising moon, spilling the last of his gold.

And there are meteor showers, and Jupiter holding Venus in his arms. And I think I have always had a tendency to look up—not to remember or imagine but to say thank you for this.

Beauty undoes me.

I learned that at the barn. It is the singular gift of my childhood.

Thank you for this.

For memories of sunburned kids racing their home-made boats on a saltwater river that has already outlived them. And for the imagination that brought children of our own into the world because it was too beautiful to miss.

When I look up, I don’t feel small or insignificant; I feel huge, without a perimeter. My heart expands to fill the sky where a tiny silver light traverses the twilight. It could be a jet making its way to Tahiti, or an angel in flight overhead, the white contrail, her wings tucked to her sides.

Look up to feel lucky and loved. To know a heart as big as the sky. Then look at each other.

It is from a great, full heart that I wish you Happy Thanksgiving, beloveds.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. To support Laura's contributions to the Spy and other creative writers on the Mid-Shore, please support the Spy's art coverage by clicking here.