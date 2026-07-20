Peggy Ford

If you’ve spent much time volunteering in Talbot County, you’ve probably crossed paths with Peggy Ford.

For years, she has been one of the people working behind the scenes at organizations that help define life on the Mid-Shore, including the Waterfowl Festival, Plein Air Easton, Chesapeake Forum, Talbot Arts, CASA of the Mid-Shore and Talbot Hospice. Rarely in the spotlight, she has become one of the volunteers other volunteers simply expect to see.

Her life on the Eastern Shore began because of meeting a young John Ford. Their relationship soon changed the course of her life.

“My first job teaching was in Baltimore City Public Schools high school, but I had not yet met John, who lived on the Eastern Shore,” Ford said. “So after that first year, I was able to find a job at Benedictine, so I could be near him. I didn’t even know there was an Eastern Shore until I moved here.”

The couple settled in Easton, where John Ford would serve on the Town Council and later as council president. Peggy Ford spent the next 37 years in education.

“Each place that I worked has had a different flavor, so some preconceptions kind of just dissolved because I got to really know the people from that area,” she said. “What I found was the people were really supporting their children, their community schools, and that was really important because education is very important.”

When she retired, her schedule quickly filled again.

“After I retired (I call it graduated) from teaching—the first thing I wanted to do was to be a CASA volunteer,” she said. “So I immediately signed up to get trained, and what a wonderful organization, great support, and I still am a volunteer there.”

Volunteer work had already become part of the Fords’ lives.

“Before that, John and I would do volunteer work for the Waterfowl Festival, and it was fun to do things together,” she said. “That’s where it just spread out because there are so many wonderful organizations and just interesting things that are available to our community.”

Asked whether there is a common thread connecting the organizations she has served, Ford answered, “Yes, it’s all about education.” That includes Chesapeake Forum, where she has helped support an organization devoted to learning.

“The lifelong learning is an important piece because we have a rich variety of people who are willing to share their expertise and life,” she said. “The rest of us can take advantage of that through taking courses through Chesapeake Forum. I think that’s really important, especially if somebody’s going to come and live here and move here. They want to find out what is special about this place. And there is.”

Ford has watched Talbot County evolve over nearly five decades.

“The most significant change I think is the growth and development,” she said. “People want to live here; it’s a great place.”

She also points to the number of organizations that have flourished during that time.

“What has changed is, in a really positive way, are the arts and civic organizations that just do a beautiful job reaching out to everyone because of the variety of things,” she said. “The arts in our community are—it’s just unbelievable the amount that we have in this small rural community.”

Many of the people she has met over the years have arrived from elsewhere.

“I have met so many lovely people that have not grown up here, but moved here, and they embrace being part of this wonderful place that still cares about other people and wants to put out a hand to help,” she said. “It’s really—that’s very special.”

For Ford, volunteering has always been about more than completing a task.

“It’s about having relationships with people—it’s getting to know people by doing things and helping and listening,” she said. “I think that’s really important.”

Her years with Talbot Arts remain especially memorable.

“I was on the board of Talbot Arts, and one of the most rewarding parts of that was giving scholarships to young aspiring artists of all kinds,” she said. “To see them over a course of several years develop, and then once they were out of high school, where they went and what wonderful things they had accomplished. Some even are in New York doing their work on Broadway.”

She encourages anyone interested in volunteering to begin by asking questions.

“I say, talk to people because there are so many different avenues to take, from volunteering at Talbot Humane to volunteering at the library to volunteering reading at schools,” she said. “There are just a plethora of possibilities.”

What keeps her optimistic is what she continues to see around her.

“I feel like there are so many good people who want to do good and want to work for our community to help each other, and that really gives me a lot of hope,” she said. “And there are lots of young people who are involved in volunteering and just being part of our community, even at an early age. I think that really gives me hope for the wonderful place that we live.”

She hopes the next generation keeps that tradition alive.

“Being a good example and showing that this is the way to make things better, to improve, to enhance your community, is a good way,” she said. “And it’s wonderful to pass that down to our youth.”

Val Cavalheri is a writer and photographer. She has written for various publications, including The Washington Post. Previously, she served as the editor of several magazines, including Bliss and Virginia Woman. Although her camera is never far from her reach, Val retired her photography studio when she moved from Northern Virginia to the Eastern Shore a few years ago.. She and her husband, Wayne Gaiteri, have two children and one grandchild.

The interview with Peggy Ford first appeared on Shore Stories on Radio Chesapeake. For the full interview, go to: https://www.whcp.org/show/shore-stories/2026-07-10/july-woman-of-note-peggy-ford