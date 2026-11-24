Remember the days when leaders would say, “The buck stops here!” Or how about, “It happened under my watch. I’m responsible.” Those days are long gone. Even though the Trump regime has been in power for six of the last 10 years, it’s amazing that nothing seems to be their fault.

Don’t believe me? Here are a few examples.

Persistent inflation and economic concerns. Trump says they are Joe Biden’s fault, 18 months after Biden left office.

Last week’s nationwide aviation ground stop. Whose fault was that? The Biden administration for leaving behind an “old and broken system.”

The War in Iran. Past presidents’ failures to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Reflecting Pool debacle. Unproven vandalism for issues during the renovation.

Government Shutdowns. In both his first and second term, Trump blamed the Democrats.

The midterm shellacking. The Republican candidates’ fault. He wasn’t on the ballot. (Please keep in mind Trump’s popularity is now in the low 30’s.)

The Angry public. Congressional Republicans’ fault.

Even though Trump claims he is in charge of everything, he is responsible for nothing when things go wrong.

Now, let’s take a quick look at some past presidents.

Truman took full responsibility for dropping atomic bombs on Japan.

Kennedy acknowledged that he was to blame for the failed Bay of Pigs fiasco in Cuba. His approval rating rose after he did so.

Reagan said he was sorry for his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Clinton apologized to his family and the American people for his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

George W. Bush apologized for failing to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

Obama said he screwed up after his nominee for health chief, Tom Daschle, withdrew because of unpaid back taxes.

In contrast, Trump has not apologized for the many racist comments he has made; for mocking a disabled reporter; for stating that Obama was not born in the U.S.; for saying a judge couldn’t be trusted because of his Mexican heritage; for insulting the religion of a Gold Star family whose son died in the line of duty; for telling Black voters they had nothing to lose by voting for him; for calling Mexicans criminals, drug dealers, and rapists; for saying McCain’s opposition to a CIA nominee doesn’t matter because he is dying anyway; for calling Haiti and African countries shitholes; for literally hundreds of misogynistic comments about women. The list goes on.

Still Trump continues to demand apologies from many others—the television news media, other politicians, sports figures, bishops, musicians, The New York Times, governors, and more.

Psychologists claim that people who never apologize struggle with a fragile ego and emotional immaturity. They view saying “I’m Sorry” as losing ground and showing weakness. Instead, they tend to deflect, or shift blame and downplay the importance of various issues. Such behavior is also representative of low emotional intelligence and narcissism. Psychology Today also highlights that avoiding apologies is a way to keep emotional defenses up and avoid deeper vulnerabilities.

Kevin Kelly in his book, Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier wrote: “A proper apology consists of conveying the three Rs: regret (genuine empathy with the other), responsibility (not blaming someone else), and remedy (your willingness to fix it).

Regret, responsibility, and remedy are three Rs that never surface in this Administration. And we, the American people, are the worse for it.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.