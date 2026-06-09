While the Spy has been covering health-related news and issues since we began publishing in 2009, it has taken us this long to put a spotlight on cannabis and its potential as a healing agent.

And the reason is simple. When we launched our local newspaper project, the use and distribution of cannabis were illegal, as they were in most of the United States. While Maryland permitted medical cannabis in 2017, followed by the legalization of adult use in 2023, the Spy—like much of the Eastern Shore—has taken its time before concluding that cannabis was here to stay.

That hesitation was due in part to an certain ignorance about cannabis and its potential to alleviate physical and emotional pain. Such ignorance was understandable given the “Just Say No” culture of the 1980s and 1990s, the limited scientific research available at the time, and the simple fact that using marijuana could land you in jail.

Yet Maryland, like 40 other states, made a deliberate decision to permit cannabis use, despite the relative lack of long-term clinical studies, because of the overwhelming anecdotal evidence from patients who reported significant benefits in treating chronic illnesses, managing pain, or recovering from childhood trauma and the psychological wounds of war.

With all that in mind, the Spy recently began a collaboration with Sunburst Pharm, the Cambridge-based cannabis dispensary, to launch an ongoing series of reports aimed at closing the information gap surrounding its use.

Our guide for this multi-part series is Jake Fessler, Sunburst’s general manager. While youthful in appearance, Jake is now in his second decade in the cannabis industry. Over the coming year, he will introduce Spy readers to the uses, options, and applications of cannabis through conversations with staff members, medical professionals, and clients about how this often-misunderstood plant can improve quality of life for many people.

It seemed important, therefore, for both us and our readers to get to know Jake before beginning this project. In our first episode, we explore his own experience with cannabis and how it led to a lifelong commitment to educating the community about its potential healing power.

Whether readers ultimately embrace cannabis or remain skeptical, our goal is straightforward: to provide reliable information, firsthand experiences, and thoughtful conversations about a subject that has moved from the margins into the mainstream of American healthcare and public policy.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Sunburst Pharm please go here.