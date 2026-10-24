If the world seems beyond repair, perhaps it is time to bring back a great writer. That is the wonderfully unlikely premise of The Frogs, Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy coming to Easton’s Avalon Theatre. Presented by Groove/Factory and directed by Talley Wilford, the show sends Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and theater, into the underworld to retrieve George Bernard Shaw—with William Shakespeare complicating the mission. Adapted from Aristophanes’ ancient comedy, it combines theatrical silliness with a lasting question: can art help wake up a troubled world?

In his conversation with the Spy, Wilford describes a production filled with big dance numbers, a live orchestra, a choir, and actors he calls some of the funniest he has ever worked with. Beneath the jokes and encounters with the dead, he finds familiar concerns about people working themselves to exhaustion and struggling with the demands of daily life. The story may be ancient, but its grievances sound remarkably current.

In this five-minute interview, Wilford offers a lively introduction to this unusual musical—and a simple invitation: “Come prepared to laugh.”

This video is approximately five minutes in length.

The Frogs runs October 29–November 1 at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 9 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.