My childhood was so long ago that I’ve forgotten most of what I now wish I could remember. But maybe some elements of it are better forgotten, like the segment in Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” called “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” In it, Mickey Mouse, having purloined a sorcerer’s magical hat, falls asleep after casting a spell on a broom he has hoodwinked into swabbing the floors of the sorcerer’s castle. But while Mickey sleeps, the broom over does it, threatening to flood the castle and inundate everything. When Mickey suddenly awakes wet and in a panic, he grabs an axe and splinters the broom, but then all those shards come to life, fetching more buckets of water and dumping them onto the castle floor, creating a deluge of Biblical proportion. Just when things couldn’t get wetter or worse, the real Sorcerer, Yen Sid (Disney spelled backward), comes to the rescue. He removes the spell and drains all the water. Order is restored. Chastened, Mickey returns the sorcerer’s hat and goes back to his apprentice tasks—washing the floor, heavy bucket by heavy bucket.

For a child, the animated Disney visuals were scary enough, but when Mickey’s misfortune is set to the music of Paul Dukas’ 1897 symphonic poem, it’s the stuff of everlasting nightmares. The whole thing still gives me chills.

When Mickey fell asleep wearing the sorcerer’s hat, he dreamed he was master of the universe, commander of the oceans and the heavens. No one could tell him what to do. Remind you of anyone? But when Mickey eventually wakes up and finds the castle completely flooded, he tries to stem the rising tide by taking an axe to the spellbound broom. In trying to cover up the disaster he has created, he only makes matters worse, Now, the situation is getting perilously out of control, and all Mickey’s frantic efforts can’t begin to divert the water or stem the rising tide. Literally and figuratively, Mickey is in over his head. But just when the Doomsday music reaches its crescendo and poor Mickey is going under, the real sorcerer steps in to save the day, turning chaos into something resembling order. Cue my childhood sigh of relief.

In 1990, “Fantasia” was selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. It is still regarded as one of the greatest American films of all time. One of the reasons the Disney Studios produced “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” was to revive Mickey Mouse’s declining popularity—a new Disney character, namely Donald Duck, was overshadowing cute little Mickey, and Uncle Walt wasn’t happy about that. “Fantasia” also included a pioneering soundtrack that made it the first film ever released in stereo, anticipating what we now know as “surround sound.” Maybe that’s why it still haunts my dreams to this day.

I wish cleaning up the current mess in Washington were as easy as cleaning up the sorcerer’s castle. But it isn’t. All the current mayhem will take years to undo, and I’ve yet to discern a sorcerer on the horizon with the mandate or the ability to banish the flood of corruption and incompetence that has engulfed us, let alone to restore a measure of sanity to our government. I guess we’ll see what the future holds in store come January.

They say art imitates life. Cue the music…

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives with his wife Kat Conley on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and essays have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. He is the author of three novels: “This Salted Soil,” “The Tales of Bismuth,” and “The People Game.” His fourth novel, “The Secret Communion of Redheads,” will be released on December 8,2026. All his novels are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and many other platforms. His website is musingjamie.net or visit jamiekirkpatrickauthor.com.