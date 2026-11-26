When I was a child, I loved watching my father raid the bee’s hives. He would don his beekeeper suit and bring a smoker to remove frames of honeycombs filled with delicious honey. I marveled at these sugary structures, and loved to chew the honeycomb. Little did I know that by chewing this honeycomb, I was destroying an engineering masterpiece. A frame of raw honeycomb is one of the most efficient structures ever built.

To me, it was simply a substitute for chewing gum. To a structural engineer or a mathematician, a honeycomb is a masterclass in resource management, thermodynamics, and geometry.

For honeybees, construction is an expensive business. To produce an ounce of beeswax, worker bees must consume almost eight ounces of honey. In an economy where building materials cost so much energy, wasted space or excess wax isn’t just inefficient; it is a threat to the colony’s survival.

That metabolic reality explains why bees created the hexagon. If one wants to divide a flat plane into equal-sized compartments without leaving gaps, only three regular polygons can do the job: equilateral triangles, squares, and hexagons. Circles, while structurally strong, leave useless dead space between every cell. Between the three shapes that fit seamlessly together, the hexagon encloses the maximum possible area using the minimum possible perimeter. In practical terms, a hexagonal grid gives bees the most storage volume for the least amount of costly wax.

There is a third dimension of the comb. A honeycomb isn’t a single layer of tubes; it is two back-to-back walls sharing a central foundation. Rather than giving each cell a flat bottom—which would require extra wax—bees cap the base of each hexagon with three identical diamond-shaped plates called rhombi, meeting at a precise three-dimensional angle of roughly 109.5 degrees. This geometry allows the bottom of one cell to nest neatly into the hollows of three opposing cells on the other side, maximizing structural strength while shaving off every unnecessary fraction of a gram of wax.

Which brings us back to human engineering. In structural engineering, weight is the enemy. Every extra pound on an airplane burns jet fuel; every unnecessary kilogram on a car dulls acceleration and braking; every heavy facade panel on a high-rise demands thicker, costlier steel beams to hold it up. The challenge of modern materials science is figuring out how to make things remarkably stiff and strong without making them heavy. Honeybees solved that problem 120 million years ago.

The engineered honeycomb sandwich panels that have solved these engineering problems are lightweight hexagonal core bonded between two thin, rigid outer-face sheets that deliver one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios in structural design. Because the hexagonal geometry distributes compressive and shear loads evenly while remaining mostly hollow air, it is used anywhere weight, stiffness, or energy absorption is critical. We have seen them in boxes, but they are also used in aerospace applications, bumpers for cars, and building materials.

Long before humans drafted blueprints, invented calculus, or engineered honeycomb-core composites for aerospace fuselages, a tiny insect perfected this blueprint for doing more with less.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.