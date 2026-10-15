It’s Autumn, when birds display their aerial murmurations and unusual birds show up at our bird feeders.

Murmurations are the patterns that birds create when they gather en-mass and build fluid, rapidly shifting shapes. Murmurations are spectacularly coordinated flight patterns of birds moving as one large, shape-shifting cloud. They consist of hundreds—sometimes thousands—of birds flying together in three-dimensional, ever-morphing patterns.

It is also time for the annual migration. Each fall, millions of tiny songbirds, some weighing less than an ounce, embark on journeys of thousands of miles, crossing oceans and continents to wintering grounds.

For centuries this migration baffled scientists. In particular, they wanted to know how these animals navigated with pinpoint accuracy to places they have never been. Birds couldn’t rely solely on the stars, landmarks, or the sun, especially on overcast nights or foggy mornings. Instead, they were reading something entirely invisible to us—the Earth’s magnetic field.

For a long time, researchers assumed birds must have tiny, microscopic bits of magnetite in their beaks acting as a biological compass needle. But biology and physics had a far stranger, more radical answer—quantum mechanics.

Biophysicists have zeroed in on a class of specialized proteins found in the eyes of migratory birds called cryptochromes. These proteins are sensitive to blue light. When a photon enters the bird’s eye and strikes a cryptochrome, it triggers a reaction that knocks an electron loose, creating a pair of chemically entangled electrons. (That is the one thing that I remember from quantum physics, spooky entanglements.)

Quantum entanglement (that Einstein called spooky entanglements) is where two particles remain deeply linked across space so that the state of one dictates the state of the other. It is usually something physicists only talk about in high-tech laboratories under extreme, sub-zero conditions. Yet, here it is, happening at warm temperatures inside the eye of a songbird.

Because these entangled electron pairs are sensitive to external magnetic forces, the Earth’s weak magnetic field alters their chemical state. In practice, this means the bird doesn’t just “feel” a direction; it likely sees the magnetic field as a faint pattern of light or shade superimposed over its normal vision. Birds can look up into the sky and see the invisible architecture of our planet’s magnetic grid guiding them across the globe. Amazing.

It turns out that some of the most advanced quantum technology in existence isn’t sitting in a lab—it has been flying around us all the time.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.