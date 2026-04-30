A growing number of people, from housing advocates to local elected officials, are paying close attention to Fello, formerly known as Arc Central Chesapeake Region. What they’re seeing is a quiet but meaningful shift in how Easton and the Mid-Shore think about growth with less about pushing outward and more about fitting thoughtfully into what already exists.

In this Spy interview, senior vice president of community development Ross Benincasa shares an update on The Laura House, a seven-unit project in the historic district that reflects that thinking. Built on a relatively small lot and designed to blend in with the surrounding homes, it’s the kind of development you might walk past without noticing, except for the fact that it is addressing a very real and growing need for affordable housing.

Benincasa walks through Fello’s approach to infill and mixed-income housing, where market-rate and affordable units are part of the same project. The goal is to create housing for the people who already make the town work, including servers, nurses, and first responders, and to keep them connected to downtown, their jobs, and daily life. With housing pressures building across the Mid-Shore, Laura House serves as both a practical step and a test of whether smaller, well-placed projects like this can be replicated in other communities and move fast enough to matter.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. For more information about Fello or to make a donation, please go here.