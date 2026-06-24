Hilary Axtmayer, Hole in the Wall Gang CEO

During the opening activities more than a month ago, as the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was opening its doors at its new Queenstown location on the Eastern Shore, we learned that with the retirement of the remarkable CEO, Jimmy Canton, a search was underway for a new CEO. The Board looked nationally, but agreed that the best person for the job was someone who has played several roles with the program for more than two decades.

Hilary Axtmayer impressed all of us who had the chance to get to know her as preparation were underway for the opening of the organization’s second camp where the Aspen Institute had a center for its programs. And, the choice it would seem, is an inspired one.

I was delighted to learn that Val Cavalheri caught up with Hilary for a Radio Chesapeake interview which was featured on Shore Stories yesterday.

Listen to this interesting and positive discussion by pressing the button below.

Listen to the Interview

The new camp location in Queenstown

A Summary of the Val Cavalheri and Hilary Axtmayer Interview

This Radio Chesapeake discussion with Hilary Axtmayer—newly appointed CEO of Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp—offers a moving, energizing look at how joy, community, and thoughtful growth can transform the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families.

A firsthand journey from counselor to CEO: Hilary reflects on nearly 25 years with the camp, starting as a boating and fishing counselor right after her first year of college. She shares how stepping onto camp grounds—expecting a somber environment—revealed something completely different: a fiercely joyful place that injects light into kids’ lives altered by illness. That personal arc gives you an insider’s view of the camp’s DNA and culture.

Leadership rooted in legacy and “true north”: Hilary describes the mentorship of longtime leader Jimmy Canton and the camp’s unwavering focus on children with serious, rare, and ultra-rare diseases. In week two of her tenure, she’s crystal clear about carrying forward a legacy of advocacy, heart, and mission fidelity—why continuity from within matters for people, programs, and impact.

Concrete, exciting progress in Queenstown, Maryland: You’ll hear how their long-envisioned Mid-Atlantic expansion is now real. After two successful family camps serving nearly 20 families, the Queenstown site is delivering the same “magic of camp” found in Ashford, Connecticut—singing, dancing, crab racing, accessible programming, and intentional inclusion. Families are asking how to sign up for more, and children with diagnoses like sickle cell are meeting peers for the first time and performing together at stage night.

A broader care model reaching hospitals and homes year-round: The camp’s growth isn’t just geographic—it’s holistic. Ten years of needs assessment led to a hospital outreach program now active in four hospitals around Washington, DC and Northern Virginia, bringing camp-style joy to kids at bedsides and clinics 365 days a year. Families who once drove six hours to Connecticut can now access programming much closer to home, with plans to expand to a larger site and independent overnight camps in the region.

How to engage—free of charge: The camp’s programs remain free for every family. If you’re a parent, caregiver, potential volunteer, or donor, you’ll find clear paths to get involved via their website and social channels. The conversation closes with an invitation to return with more success stories—hinting at a pipeline of inspiring, real-world impact.

Listen for:

An authentic, uplifting narrative about turning fear and heaviness into joy and connection.

Practical insights on mission-driven leadership and preserving culture through internal succession.

Tangible examples of accessibility, inclusion, and community building that matter to families navigating serious illness.

Vision and momentum for continued expansion that meets families where they are—at camp, in hospitals, and across communities.

If you care about pediatric health, nonprofit leadership, community design, or simply need a dose of hope, this episode delivers substance and heart in equal measure.

You can find more information about the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by CLICKING HERE for their website.

Summary provided by Plaud