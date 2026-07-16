In a previous article I wrote how scientists are using the biology of sharkskin to create textures that are resistant to bacteria. The technology of the mosquito may also help us.

Few sounds trigger a reaction like the high-pitched whine of a mosquito. For centuries, we have known that these insects are nature’s quintessential pests. Mosquitos kill between 700,000 and 1 million people globally each year. They spread Malaria, Dengue Fever, Zika virus, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever, and Elephantiasis. At a minimum, they are unwelcome summer guests that leave us with itchy welts.

Furthermore, nature would be able to compensate if mosquitos were eradicated. They are a pestilence.

But through a microscope a fascinating physiological contradiction emerges. The mosquito is capable of piercing human skin, drinking its fill, and flying away, all without the host feeling it until it’s too late.

Bioengineers and medical researchers are studying the mechanics of the mosquito’s bite to design a painless injection.

To understand the genius of the mosquito, it is necessary to understand why human medical needles hurt.

Standard hypodermic needles are essentially tiny, smooth, hollow metal spikes. When a doctor or nurse administers a shot, that smooth metal cylinder relies on brute force to punch through the skin. This action pinches the tissue and triggers a cluster of highly sensitive pain receptors called nociceptors nestled just beneath the surface of our skin. For a human needle to be structurally sound enough to deliver fluid, it has to be relatively thick.

For a mosquito to survive, it has to be thin and stealthy. If we felt the initial prick, the mosquito would be crushed instantly.

When a mosquito bites, it doesn’t just jam a single needle into our arms. Its long snout, called the proboscis, contains six separate, needle-like mouthparts called stylets, all wrapped in a protective outer sheath.

Engineers studying the mosquito’s bite have isolated three specific design tricks that keep the process entirely under the pain radar:

Serrated Edge (The Maxillae): Two of the inner needles, called maxillae, act like microscopic jigsaws. Instead of being smooth like a medical needle, they have jagged, serrated teeth.

The Vibration: As the mosquito bites, it doesn’t just push straight down. It rapidly vibrates the serrated maxillae back and forth. This sawing motion allows the insect to slide into the skin with less than one-third of the force required for the smoothest synthetic needle. Because the force is so low, the surrounding skin tissue isn’t deformed or pinched, leaving the pain receptors undisturbed.

Variable Contact Points: Since the outer needles are serrated, they only touch the skin at the tips of their tiny teeth, rather than across a solid, smooth surface. Less surface contact means less stimulation of the nerves.

Once the outer needles create an opening, the central feeding tube slips into a blood vessel, while another tube pumps in a specialized saliva that numbs the area and prevents the blood from clotting.

Using this technology, material scientists and engineers have begun fabricating microneedles.

Using etching techniques similar to how computer microchips are manufactured, researchers have successfully created prototype needles out of materials like silicon and biodegradable polymers that precisely mimic the mosquito.

These advanced microneedles are engineered with microscopic, jagged edges. When attached to a tiny, motorized actuator, they vibrate at a high frequency as they press into the skin. In clinical testing settings, subjects monitored by nerve-response sensors reported feeling absolutely nothing during the insertion of these vibrating, serrated micro-prototypes.

For individuals with chronic illnesses who require daily injections—such as diabetics managing insulin levels—painless microneedle arrays could transform their quality of life. Imagine a wearable, automated patch to painlessly deliver medication throughout the day without ever realizing it. Imagine annual blood draw being painless.

While this is interesting technology, it remains to be seen if this can be commercialized and it still doesn’t improve my opinion about the mosquito.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.