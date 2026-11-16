For Travis E. Mitchell, the newly appointed president of Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, storytelling has been the connecting thread of a career spanning more than three decades. His background in public television, education, and nonprofit leadership brings a useful perspective to the question of how museums preserve history and help new generations understand it.

A graduate of Morgan State University, Mitchell comes to the Lewis from Maryland Public Television, where he served as senior vice president and chief content officer. His work there included nationally distributed films about Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, and Thurgood Marshall, as well as creating HBCU Week NOW, an initiative that shares the history and ongoing contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

That experience provides the starting point for the Spy’s conversation with Mitchell about museum work in the age of multimedia. We explore how film, digital storytelling, and the museum experience can work together to preserve African American history, broaden its audience, and help visitors recognize its place in their own lives.

Travis’s first day at work is this Wednesday.

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