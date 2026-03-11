The Spy welcomed the opportunity to sit with two people who are helping to make a new hospital serving Eastern Shore residents from five counties a reality. Here is the update on their story…

What began as a $50 million fundraising goal has quietly grown into one of the most ambitious community projects in the Eastern Shore’s history. Construction cost increases and supply-chain pressures have since pushed that target to $100 million — raising the stakes for the volunteers rallying donors, businesses, and neighbors around a vision for healthcare that will define the region for generations.

Leading that effort is a couple whose roots in the community run as deep as their commitment to the cause. Charlie Capute and Beth Spurry serve as co-chairs of the campaign for the new Shore Regional Health Medical Center, now rising outside Easton.

Their connection to the hospital is personal as well as professional — Charlie has held previous fundraising roles there, and Beth delivered her daughter within its walls of the hospital. In this Spy interview, they talk about the realities of a $100 million campaign, the shift toward a broader grassroots fundraising phase, and why they believe the new hospital will transform healthcare across the Mid-Shore — and help attract the next generation of doctors and medical professionals to the region.

Here are some of the significant details about the project:

The new Shore Regional Health Medical Center in Easton is intended to function as the central hospital for the Mid-Shore region of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Counties the New Regional Medical Center Will Serve

The hospital will primarily serve residents of five Mid-Shore counties:

Talbot County Caroline County Dorchester County Queen Anne’s County Kent County

These are the counties currently served by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, the regional health system that operates the Easton hospital and related facilities.

The system provides hospital and outpatient services for more than 170,000 residents across these five counties.

How the Regional Hospital Fits Into the Shore Health Network

The new medical center in is designed as the primary acute-care hospital for the region. The broader network will continue to include smaller hospitals and emergency facilities distributed around the Mid-Shore.

Major components of the regional system include:

Easton (Talbot County) – The new Regional Medical Center (major inpatient hospital replacing the current Easton facility)

Chestertown (Kent County) – UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Cambridge (Dorchester County) – Emergency and outpatient facilities

Queenstown (Queen Anne’s County) – Emergency center

Outpatient clinics and medical offices across all five counties

The idea is a hub-and-spoke model:

Hub: the Regional Medical Center (major surgery, inpatient care, critical care)

Spokes: Local emergency centers, outpatient clinics, and smaller hospitals closer to residents.

Why the location was Chosen as the Regional Hub

The new hospital site off Route 50 at Longwoods Road was selected because it is geographically central to the Mid-Shore counties and easier to access for ambulances and helicopter transport.

That central location allows patients from all five counties to reach the hospital more easily than the current downtown Easton location.

Scale of the New Hospital

Key planned features of the facility include: