The Spy Network

The Spy Network

1 Comment

User's avatar
Patricia Johnson's avatar
Patricia Johnson
Mar 12

Thank you for your commitment and leadership. But we have to acknowledge that there is still significant shortfall by the changes UMMS has created in our healthcare delivery on the Eastern shore. The loss of the hospital in Cambridge and essentially Chestertown; the significant derth of specialists within the SRH system and their struggle to maintain physician (primary and specialists). We are not a geographically effective “spoke” to the UMMS hub. With many miles to current services and many more to the main campus access to care due to transportation and cost remains significant barriers. I think in many cases, we have lost more than we gained. I am grateful for other options being available to help close this gap for our communities.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Spy Community Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture