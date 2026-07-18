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Sharon Smith's avatar
Sharon Smith
32m

The fool doesn't even realize that if election fraud did occur during the 2020 election, which 60+ lawsuits says that it didn't, it happened on HIS WATCH! He was the Prez then!

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