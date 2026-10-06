As we enter the last quarter of the year, I’ve been thinking about how some people have maintained admirable faith in this country. They continue to act as model citizens to effect change for the better despite all the crazy goings-on. I’ve also been thinking about all the bad and crazy stuff that has happened since Trump returned to the White House—goings-on that have caused me to pause and shake my head in disbelief.

My list of the good, bad, ugly, and bizarre follows. I think you’ll agree that the last two years have been one hell of a ride.

The Good

Citizens who follow laws that keep the public safe and vote to support democracy.

People who help their neighbors, volunteer for worthy causes, and support people in need.

People who respect others, accept different backgrounds, listen to opposing views, and exhibit kindness.

People who work hard to protect the environment and conserve resources.

People who stay informed about current events and local issues so they can make wise decisions.

Communities that support music, art, and other cultural organizations that enrich all our lives.

The Bad

DHS allocating $20 million of taxpayer funds for a national media campaign featuring Donald Trump.

Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The legacy of lies told by the current president. The Washington Post documented more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during Trump’s first term, averaging about 21 per day.

Barring CNN, MSNOW, and Politico journalists from the White House complex.

Firing career civil servants and independent agency commissioners.

Banning DEI programs and closing related offices.

Administration members and Trump family members engaging in cryptocurrency ventures and receiving foreign business benefits.

Ordering military strikes against Iran without prior congressional authorization.

Enacting tax cuts totaling approximately $2 trillion that predominately benefit higher-income households.

Instituting sweeping tariffs which raised consumer costs and stoked inflation.

Establishing a $1 million Gold Card visa for foreign nationals.

Kash Patel’s firing of senior leaders and field office heads who worked on January 6 cases and investigations into Donald Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endangering public health through some vaccine opposition, promotion of debunked claims, and cancelling hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding. The CDC has confirmed 3,887 measles cases this year, including two deaths.

The national debt crossed $40 trillion dollars during Trump’s second term.

Trump soliciting and accepting the Qatari $400 million 747 to serve as a “Bridge” Air Force One and directing that the plane be given to the Trump Presidential Library when he leaves office.

During his DOGE days, Musk slashed federal spending, severely disrupting key programs and dismantling USAID, which led to profound humanitarian and global health consequences.

The Ugly

Continued actions to disparage, insult, and disenfranchise the LGBTQ community.

Federal immigration agents killing American citizens and deporting residents of the U.S. who have legitimate rights to be in this country.

Pardoning political loyalists convicted of corruption and pardoning January 6 participants.

Firing generals who were about to be promoted to three- or four-star status simply because they expressed different political views and cancelling promotions for women and minorities.

A sitting U.S. president seeking to add his name to a memorial to a much-loved assassinated president and then shutting the whole Center down when he didn’t get his way.

Reducing access to healthcare for millions of Americans.

The continuing refusal to release the Epstein Files, which means victims have received no justice and predators have not paid for their crimes.

The disgusting insults proliferated by politicians, including such names as piggy, dirtbag, horseface, dogs, slobs, wacky, deranged, crazed, and crying lowlife.

The Bizarre

Trump’s fixation on the Human Printer Natalie Harp.

Holding Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fights on the White House lawn.

Proposing to buy Greenland and make Canada the 51st state.

Endeavoring to build an arch near Arlington Cemetery. (Here’s a concept: Let those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country rest in peace.)

Manic postings on Truth Social at all hours of the night.

Melania’s out-of-the-blue public address to explicitly deny close relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump nominating a former Fox weekend anchor to serve as Secretary of Defense.

Holding a Grand Prix race on D.C. streets.

Kristi Noem’s DHS $300,000 ad where she’s sitting on a horse on Mount Rushmore.

Kash Patel guzzling beer in the locker room of the U.S. Hockey Team at the Olympics.

Trump claiming he’s investigating turning the Oval Office into a national landmark so no future presidents can change his massive redecorating initiatives—you know the mountains of gold.

The last line in the movie The Good, The Bad and the Ugly is, “Such ingratitude after all the times I’ve saved your life.” How much do you want to bet that Trump thinks the country is ungrateful and doesn’t appreciate all that he has done for us? Somewhat ironic, don’t you think?

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.