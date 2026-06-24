The new Royalty has sped the world up but lacks the depth to understand much less lead humanity. They lead us through generation after algorithmic generation, but when it comes to humanity they resemble a fish flopping around on the deck of a boat, grasping for water.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has not changed the fact that Superman is a myth. Leading humanity is not the technologists forte and when they try, like Elon Musk for example, their weaknesses imperil us. After all, with their successes comes hubris fueled by power and wealth and the combination blinds them. Humanity, as they understand it, is the people who work for them and necessarily do their bidding.

The body politic seduced and scared by the careening developments want insight and savvy. They, the voters who decide general elections—want to go beyond narrow Left/Right ideologies. They elected The Apprentice King thinking him good at leading and found out he was a failing contestant. His victory was thanks to an even weaker Party which offered a California Leftist who had covered for President Biden.

Yet, when voters have invested in a candidate by voting for him/her, they like stock investors, keep waiting for the turn; ever so sure their decision was right. But as all of us have learned, beyond a reasonable doubt, in governance you cannot insult your way to success. President Trump should be pleased that the Constitution denies him the right to run again. Maybe a minority within a minority would nominate him again, but his failure would move Herbert Hoover up a notch in the loser category.

In the fast world, often a world of blinding speed—today’s world—how do we choose a President equal to the task? One who can rebalance America? One who doesn’t treat collaboration as a disease? One that sees AI as a complement to humanity not its replacement.

The polls in the early stages generally favor the familiar or “none of the above”. And “known” is a problem. How do you enter that rarefied space? Well money can get you there for better or worse. Generally worse because money concentrated on politicians creates suspicions, as it should. What is being bought and sold?

The “who is electable polls” are downstream of the culture. Today performative politicians tend to sell unless the performer chooses to flash the audience on one of Oprah’s Network’s shows. Thus, Governor Newsom of California shows up better than Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania. What about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the attractive and voluble member of Congress from New York City, versus former presidential chief-of- staff and Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel? Or JD Vance facing off against a range of Republican Governors little known beyond their State?

Abraham Lincoln is the ultimate standard—the North Star. But, he is a ghost that haunts us as we fumble around with 21st-century wannabes.

Decades ago, a California politician named Jesse Unruh called money “the mother milk of politics,” and he was probably more right than wrong. Today really big money is often in the hands of the technology leaders who have taken advantage of scale to amass billions. And have one thing centermost in their mind, ME.

Technology leaders have their agendas. They want us out of the way. Artificial intelligence will take our place. Robots might literally do so. And they want perpetual life. Well be careful what you want, because as that pig organ extends life your vanity will require surgery to prop up your face and more.

It’s hard to know how we, humanity, find balance. Wisdom. Everything is in motion; frequently pushing us out of the way.

When we call on the Courts to remind the hubristic that we do have guaranteed rights, the Courts can’t keep pace. Courts and their procedures have a hard time in the fast lane. And institutional imbalance, in our carefully crafted national structure, is de-stabilizing. Pay attention to Great Britain, if you doubt our peril.

Tech moves fast. Congress only moves when missed deadlines close down the government. What an embarrassment. No wonder former US Senator, Ben Sasse, resigned from the Senate because he said it wasn’t doing anything important.

And today’s White House? It is moved by money and insults—getting even.

Our laws and institutions were founded in the slow world. Let’s take for example the guarantee of free speech. Now AI, with its visual and audio tools, is exploited to produce deep fakes and more. Should that speech be protected? Words and images matter. They move people and then nations.

The questions, as the fast world overruns the slow one, are numerous and often complex—who is optimistic that a Constitutional Convention to address the imbalance would work? Or that parents and schools can both teach and protect the next generation. How does inter-generational acculturation work when a family goes to dinner and the kids remain preoccupied with their phones?

The political response to these and other questions will be newly shaped beginning only months from now. 2027 will be the swing year. If the words and phrases sound like pandering, look elsewhere. Real leaders choose their words carefully but do not pander.

Al Sikes is the former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission under George H.W. Bush. Al writes on themes from his book, Culture Leads Leaders Follow published by Koehler Books.